Fresh Snowfall Blankets Higher Areas of Kashmir Valley, Travel Advisory Issued

The higher areas of the picturesque Kashmir Valley experienced fresh snowfall the previous night, particularly in the higher reaches of the scenic Pir Ki Gali, which connects Shopian and Poonch, as well as the upper areas of Bandipora, notably the Razdan Pass. This enchanting winter scene, however, has prompted travelers to take precautionary measures.

As a result of the snowfall on Saturday, authorities have temporarily closed key routes, including the Gurez-Bandipora road and the Mughal Road. Officials have halted traffic movement on these roads to ensure the safety of commuters. They advise the public to refrain from traveling on these passes until conditions improve and the roads are deemed safe for passage.

Considering the changing weather patterns, a weather alert has been issued for the next 24 hours. Meteorologists predict further snowfall over higher reaches, with clouds and thunder cells developing over North Pakistan and moving eastward, potentially affecting most parts of Jammu and Kashmir. People of these areas should prepare for thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds and possible hailstorms.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop significantly, hovering 7 to 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages. Those venturing into higher altitudes (above 3400m) should be particularly cautious, as the likelihood of additional snowfall remains high. Woolens will be essential even in lower areas due to the chilling dip in temperatures.