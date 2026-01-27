Fresh snowfall disrupts life in Kashmir; highways, rail, flights affected

Fresh snowfall across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday disrupted road, rail, and air services, with the national highway closed and several flights cancelled at Srinagar airport, officials said.

An official said that the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic after snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel. “No vehicular movement is allowed from either Jammu or Srinagar,” he added.

He said that the Mughal Road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri Road, and Sinthan Road have also been closed.

Meanwhile, rail services were partially affected, with two passenger trains cancelled due to snowfall. The train between Banihal and Budgam has also been cancelled.

In addition, 25 flights were cancelled at Srinagar airport due to poor visibility caused by fresh snowfall.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is occurring across the Kashmir Valley. In the upper reaches, including the Pir Panjal range, heavy snow is reported, while plains and lower areas are receiving moderate to light snowfall. The heaviest falls are concentrated in upper reaches like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Shopian, Kulgam, and Gurez. Many rural areas have reported disruptions in electricity as the heavy snowfall impacts local infrastructure.

Srinagar city also received snowfall today, with an accumulation of approximately 3 to 4 inches.

Passengers have been advised to remain in touch with airlines and traffic control rooms and rely only on official traffic advisories for updates. The IMD has predicted more snowfall in the coming days.