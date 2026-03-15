Fresh snowfall in Kashmir’s higher reaches, Rain in Plains; Key roads shut

Fresh snowfall was reported across several higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, while rain lashed many areas in the plains, leading to the closure of a few key mountain roads, officials said. The change in weather comes after an unusual spell of record-breaking warm temperatures in the region.

According to officials, snowfall was recorded in areas including Peer Ki Gali, Sinthan Top, Gulmarg, Doodhpathri, Gurez Valley, Sadhna Top, and along the Sonamarg-Zojila axis.

Due to slippery conditions, authorities closed the Gurez-Bandipora road and the Mughal Road, which connects the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal region, to vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure.

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Several areas in the Kashmir Valley, along with parts of the Jammu division, also received rainfall during the day, a Meteorological Department official said.

The India Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast that erratic weather conditions are likely to continue across the Union Territory until March 20. Intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher reaches are expected at many places until the forenoon of March 16.

“On March 17, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy, with brief spells of light rain or snowfall at isolated higher-altitude locations,” the official said.

Between March 18 and 20, the region is expected to witness generally cloudy skies, with intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall at many places, mainly during the night and morning hours.

The department has predicted generally dry weather from March 21 to 23. However, skies are likely to remain mostly cloudy with light rain or snowfall at scattered higher-altitude locations on March 24 and 25.

The MeT has advised travellers and transporters, particularly those planning to move through higher reaches and major mountain passes, to plan their journeys accordingly.

It also warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at a few places during March 15-16 and again between March 18 and 20.

Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations from March 15 to 20 due to the expected adverse weather conditions, the department added.