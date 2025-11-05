Fresh Snowfall Revives Tourism In Kashmir: Tourists Call It Safe, Magical, And Heaven On Earth

Tourists were seen in Gulmarg enjoying the season’s first moderate snowfall with excitement and without the fear that followed the Pahalgam incident earlier this year.

During the night, moderate snowfall occurred in the hilly areas of Kashmir, while the plains received rainfall. Tourists flocked to Gulmarg and other destinations that witnessed good snowfall. Many visitors, calling themselves lucky, expressed their delight at witnessing the season’s first snow, describing the experience as “magical.” Thousands of tourists participated in activities such as the Gondola cable car ride, skiing, taking selfies, and enjoying the winter scenery.

Visitors said they felt safe and secure in Kashmir, praising the hospitality of the locals and urging others not to believe the “myths” about the region being unsafe. A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary called the snowfall a “gift.”

Ayushi said, “It’s a great experience. I have travelled to many places around the world, but this is heaven. This is my wedding gift. I’m enjoying a lot—I chose Kashmir instead of Switzerland.”

Her husband added, “My wife chose Kashmir, and I have no regrets. We are lucky—it’s very safe here. People should travel wherever they wish, but once in life, they must visit Kashmir.”

The fresh snowfall has been seen as a potential “revival moment” for the tourism industry, which was hit hard by the April Pahalgam terror attack. Local authorities and businesses have reassured visitors with heightened security measures.

While the Pahalgam attack had caused a sharp decline in bookings and tourist numbers, the current influx of visitors after the snowfall indicates a return of confidence.

Mohammad Saleem, a tourist guide in Gulmarg, said, “Snow has brought back the charm. Tourists have started returning to Kashmir—it began during Diwali, and this snowfall has helped a lot. After the Pahalgam attack, we lost everything, but now we hope more snowfall will attract more tourists.”

Fresh snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rain. The weather is expected to improve by tomorrow.

Besides Gulmarg, Sonamarg has also witnessed its first significant snowfall of the season, attracting both tourists and locals.

Higher-altitude areas such as Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Farkin Top in Kupwara, and Doodpathri have recorded around 4–6 inches of fresh snow.

The plains received intermittent to heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the valley. Srinagar, too, recorded a sharp fall in temperature after the rain and winds.

The fresh snowfall marks an early onset of winter in the region. Authorities remain on alert, and snow clearance teams are on standby, especially around high-altitude passes like Razdan Pass. Traffic on major routes, including the Bandipora-Gurez road, is currently smooth, though drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to slippery conditions.

The current wet spell is expected to subside by late tomorrow evening. The IMD had earlier issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from yesterday until tomorrow. Weather conditions are expected to clear up by tomorrow, with dry weather likely to prevail for about a week afterward.