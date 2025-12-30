Fresh Snowfall Sparks New Year Tourism Boom In Gulmarg, Hotels Fully Booked

Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg has proved to be a game-changer in the revival of Kashmir’s tourism on the eve of the New Year. Hotels in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg have reported 100 per cent occupancy, while Srinagar is witnessing around 60 per cent occupancy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Kashmir said, “A Western Disturbance is currently affecting Jammu and Kashmir. Under its influence, some parts of north Kashmir have witnessed rain and snowfall since morning, while the upper reaches, including Gulmarg, Sadhna Top and the Tulail Valley, have received moderate snowfall. More snow activity is expected over the next 24 hours.”

Fresh snowfall has transformed Gulmarg into a winter wonderland, triggering a massive influx of tourists for the New Year celebrations. Hotels have reached full capacity, with visitors flocking to the region for skiing and gondola rides. The revival comes after earlier setbacks and signals a strong winter tourism season ahead.

Heavy snowfall has attracted large numbers of domestic and international tourists, boosting Kashmir’s winter tourism. Hotels across Gulmarg, Srinagar, Sonamarg and Pahalgam are fully booked for the New Year period. Long queues of tourist vehicles stretch for kilometres, while tea stalls and food outlets remain packed. Huge crowds are seen enjoying the scenic beauty and snow activities, with long queues for the Gondola. Tourists who arrived hoping to witness snowfall are now experiencing live snowfall.

Sangeeta, a tourist from Gujarat, said, “I am here and it’s snowing. My dream has come true. I had planned to spend New Year in Gulmarg only to see snowfall, and it finally happened.”

Skiing, snowboarding and rides on Asia’s highest cable car, the Gondola, are in full swing. The surge in tourism has brought much-needed revenue and renewed hope for families dependent on the tourism sector.

Mushtaq Bhat, a local tourist guide, thanked God and said, “We were very disappointed after the Pahalgam incident, as there were no tourists. But this snowfall has come as a blessing from God. The situation has changed completely. We have full occupancy in Gulmarg on New Year’s Eve. We hope there will be more snowfall so that winter tourism continues to do well.”

Visitors are expressing renewed confidence in the safety and appeal of the Kashmir Valley. A significant layer of snow has covered Gulmarg, making it a prime winter destination. According to IMD, more snowfall is expected, with colder temperatures and possible ice formation in early January.

This resurgence marks a significant revival of Gulmarg’s tourism, firmly positioning it as a top destination for winter travel.