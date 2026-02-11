Fresh snowfall transforms Kashmir valley; avalanche and travel advisories issued

Fresh snowfall has covered the higher elevations of the Kashmir Valley over the past 48 hours, while most plains have received rainfall.

Authorities have issued avalanche and travel advisories in view of the fresh precipitation.

Snowfall over the last two days has been reported from upper reaches including major tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Doodhpathri, Tangmarg and Pahalgam. Areas like Gurez, Sadhna Pass, Dubjan–Herpora, Peer Ki Gali, and the Daksum–Sinthan Top also recorded substantial fresh accumulation.

Gulmarg, the premier ski resort, received around 23 cm of fresh snow. Large numbers of tourists were seen heading toward Kashmir’s tourist hotspots, particularly Gulmarg. Approximately 4.5 cm of fresh snowfall was recorded in Sonamarg and Pahalgam. Doodhpathri and Gurez each received about 30 cm of snow, while high-altitude passes including Zojila, Sinthan Pass and Sinthan Top recorded more than three feet of fresh accumulation.

Tourists continue to flock to Jammu and Kashmir to experience the snowfall, especially in Gulmarg and Sonamarg. Visitors were seen enjoying winter activities such as sledding, dancing, and playing in the snow as the fresh white cover transformed these destinations into scenic landscapes.

While higher reaches experienced snowfall, plains such as Srinagar witnessed cold conditions accompanied by rain showers. Intermittent light snowfall was also observed in parts of the Baramulla plains.

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain or snow may occur at isolated places until the afternoon of February 12. From February 12 afternoon through February 20, weather conditions are expected to remain largely dry, with brief and isolated light snowfall possible around February 14 and 17.

Authorities have advised travelers to check the status of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) and other hilly routes before travel, as snowfall has made roads slippery. Residents and tourists have also been cautioned against venturing into snow-covered and avalanche-prone higher areas following the fresh accumulation.

Officials added that, based on current trends, the overall rainfall deficit across the region may ease by the end of February.