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Fresh trouble for Uddhav Sena as six MPs set for Delhi meeting with Eknath Shinde: Report

The controversy began after five of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine MPs were reportedly absent from a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
Fresh trouble for Uddhav Sena as six MPs set for Delhi meeting with Eknath Shinde: Report

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