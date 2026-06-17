/Fresh trouble for Uddhav Sena as six MPs set for Delhi meeting with Eknath Shinde: Report

Nearly four years after the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and reshaped Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray is once again facing the prospect of a major setback, with reports suggesting that six of his nine Lok Sabha MPs could be preparing to switch sides.
According to India Today reports, sources familiar with the developments said the MPs may join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the party's foundation day on June 19, potentially triggering another political crisis for the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief.
Two MPs have already arrived in Delhi, while four others are expected to reach the national capital later. The group is likely to meet at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Deputy Chief Minister is also expected to attend the discussions, reports added.
The MPs are then likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, further fuelling speculation about an impending defection.
The controversy began after five of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine MPs were reportedly absent from a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree.
As rumours of another split gained momentum, senior party leader Sanjay Raut sought to downplay concerns. He said four of the absent MPs, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh, had attended the meeting virtually.
According to Raut, another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone and was expected to meet him separately.
However, speculation continued after Sanjay Deshmukh met Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde camp. Although Deshmukh maintained that the meeting was non-political, it further intensified discussions about a possible crossover.
After maintaining silence for two days, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the issue during a meeting with party MPs on Sunday. Drawing comparisons with the 2022 split, he suggested that he had sensed signs of rebellion long before it became public but had chosen not to pressure anyone into remaining with the party.
"Today might not be mine, but tomorrow definitely is. Until then, we have to endure and bear it," Thackeray said.
"I was the Chief Minister of the state. Did people really think I didn't know what everyone else could clearly see and understand? I had a whiff of what was happening. But I didn't say a word to anyone, didn't pressure them, and didn't open file investigations into their scams," he added.
Despite the growing speculation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have publicly dismissed reports of a split.
Party leader Anil Desai told ANI that there was no crisis within the organisation. "There is no such thing. Uddhav ji convenes meetings at regular intervals. All MPs have expressed faith in Uddhav ji's leadership. Absolutely no pressure on MPs. Such talks emerge intermittently, but they are baseless," Desai said.
Uddhav's son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray has also rejected suggestions that MPs are preparing to switch camps.
As reports of MPs travelling to Delhi gathered pace on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut made a fresh allegation, claiming attempts were being made to engineer a split through financial inducements.
In a post on X, Raut wrote, "Apna Sapna Money Money! It's shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered Rs 15 crore each tonight to switch sides."
He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the post.
The timing of the reported move is politically significant. A defection by multiple MPs would not only weaken Shiv Sena (UBT)'s strength in Parliament but could also bolster the BJP-led NDA's numbers ahead of the Monsoon Session, where the government is expected to seek support for key legislation.
For Uddhav Thackeray, another split would reopen wounds from the 2022 rebellion that cost him control of the Shiv Sena's name, symbol and much of its organisational structure, while raising fresh questions over his grip on the party.
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