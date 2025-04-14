Fresh Violence In Bengal After Murshidabad: ISF Workers Clash With Cops During Waqf Protest; Several Injured, Vehicles Torched

West Bengal Violence: Days after unrest in West Bengal’s Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, fresh violence erupted in the state after supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Monday clashed with the police at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, leaving several people injured. Multiple police vehicles were torched amid the violence.

The clash erupted when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

Videos of the violence-hit area shared by news agency PTI showed police motorbikes set on fire and an overturned police bus with its windshield ripped out. In the video, a large contingent of police was also seen on the streets.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Tension in South 24 Parganas' Bhangar as Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers clashed with city police. They also set a van ablaze. More details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bnF8OnGu37) pic.twitter.com/fk17Jufpl3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2025

The rallyists were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides. "Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters, and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers," a senior police officer said.

Cops Resort To Lathi-Charge

Eyewitnesses said police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, as the rally at Ramlila Ground didn't have proper police permission, leading to at least one ISF worker sustaining a head injury. The situation spiralled quickly, prompting ISF activists to stage a sit-in protest on the highway, leading to long traffic snarls along the stretch.

A large police force, including senior officers, was deployed to bring the situation under control. A high alert was sounded in the nearby areas. The protesters were later dispersed. ISF also accused the BJP of trying to incite communal tension and the ruling Trinamool Congress of suppressing opposition protests.

"The chief minister has said the new Waqf law will not be implemented in West Bengal. We welcome that. But then why are police stopping our workers from attending a peaceful rally? Does the right to protest belong only to the Trinamool Congress?" he asked.

Communal violence took place in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, on Friday and Saturday during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. At least three people were killed and several others injured in the violence.

Visuals from the affected areas showed charred remains of shops, homes, and hotels. In a bid to calm tempers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would not implement the Waqf Act in the state.

Acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the Calcutta High Court on Saturday directed the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the violence-hit areas to maintain law and order.

(With PTI Inputs)