From 25 to 31 March, the National Capital to become a global hub of art and culture: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the curtain raiser for the first-ever International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat. Describing it as a historic opportunity to establish Delhi as a global cultural and cinematic centre, the Chief Minister said the festival would mark a significant milestone for the capital. Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra was also present on the occasion.

A Celebration of the Capital’s Creative Strength

The Chief Minister stated that the festival is not merely a film event, but a celebration of Delhi’s creative strength, cultural heritage, and modern outlook. It will be a public festival ensuring participation from all sections of society, bringing world cinema closer to citizens. The platform will also provide local filmmakers and technicians with international exposure and opportunities for dialogue with national and global talent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Scheduled from 25 to 31 March 2026, the city-wide festival will be hosted at prominent venues across New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam. The event is expected to open new avenues in film tourism, talent development, AVGC, creative industries, and employment generation.

A New Identity for Delhi

The Chief Minister noted that in alignment with the Delhi Government’s Film Policy, initiatives such as single-window clearances, production support and industry facilitation are making Delhi an attractive filming destination. IFFD marks a decisive step towards positioning Delhi as India’s cinematic capital.

She expressed confidence that IFFD 2026 would provide fresh momentum to Delhi’s cultural landscape and secure the capital a distinguished place on the global cultural stage. Emphasising Delhi’s longstanding role as a city that shapes cultural discourse, she said the International Film Festival Delhi would be a truly public celebration belonging to the people of the city.

Over 125 Films to Be screened

The International Film Festival Delhi is a government-led, city-wide initiative aimed at showcasing Indian and international cinema while fostering film culture among the public. The festival will be organised across multiple venues in New Delhi.

The event is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. Conceived as a long-term cultural project, IFFD seeks to establish Delhi as a global film hub. In line with the Delhi Film Policy, the festival will strengthen film tourism, talent development, industry collaboration, and the orange economy. More than 125 Indian and international films will be screened during the festival. The programme will also feature gala premieres, masterclasses, industry dialogues, workshops, and cultural performances.

International Platform for Young Talent: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra

On the occasion, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is emerging as a creative capital at both the national and global levels. In this spirit, the city’s first international film festival is being organised.

He added that distinguished filmmakers, actors, directors, and technical experts from India and abroad will participate. The festival will not only showcase the diversity and creativity of Indian cinema globally but also serve as a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a vibrant film and cultural hub. He further remarked that the event will provide young talent with an international platform, promote dialogue on new technologies and evolving cinematic practices, and further strengthen Delhi’s cultural identity. It will also energise tourism, employment, and the creative industries.

Key Attractions of the Festival

The festival’s key attractions will include grand gala premieres and star-studded special screenings, offering audiences a unique experience of cinematic brilliance and creative excellence. Special showcases dedicated to digital and emerging cinema will provide a platform for innovation and experimentation driven by new technologies. The high-octane CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo will create fresh opportunities for networking, distribution, and investment for professionals from across the film industry.

In addition, masterclasses by distinguished filmmakers and experts, along with industry panel discussions, will offer participants in-depth insights and practical understanding. Cultural evenings and live performances will further enrich the event, transforming it into a multi-dimensional celebration where art and entertainment converge.

Key Features of the Festival

Among the festival’s key features will be a strong emphasis on promoting film tourism, strengthening the city’s cultural identity, and local economy. Young talent will be provided with opportunities to showcase their creative potential and engage directly with the industry. A single-window facilitation system for filmmakers will streamline and bring greater transparency to shooting and production-related processes. By ensuring access to world cinema in public spaces, the festival will introduce wider audiences to high-quality international films. In doing so, the event will serve as a dynamic bridge between art, culture, and industry, while accelerating the growth of the creative economy.