From ₹3 Lakh To ₹30 Crore: Dhoni’s One Signature Makes Fan’s Royal Enfield Go Viral, Asks 'Chala Ke Report Dena' | Netizens React

In a spectacular video clip that went viral, MS Dhoni, former Indian Captain was seen signing on a man's Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 leaving fans stunned and amazed.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
From ₹3 Lakh To ₹30 Crore: Dhoni’s One Signature Makes Fan’s Royal Enfield Go Viral, Asks 'Chala Ke Report Dena' | Netizens ReactScreen Grab: ( Social Media Viral )

Viral: Mahendra Dhoni, more than just a name and fame is an emotion in itself. Called as 'Captain Cool', he has taken Indian Cricket to different heights. Not just holding special interest in cars and bikes, he shows consistent fascination for vintage vehicles as well. 

As per the findings his Ranchi house is considered to have called every auto fan's dream. And in one such video that went viral, the former Indian captain just made a man's day by obliging him with his autograph on his Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This became his day highlight as well.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen admiring the bike before signing. He also asked  his fan to review the bike after a ride. 

Watch the video below...

 

Social Media Flooded With Reactions 

As the video went viral, it became super a hit crossing over 52 million views. Not only that but the Former Captain himself reacted to the video clip. In the comments, he commented, "Ride with Mahi"?

Fans also showed their excitement. A user mentioned "How lucky."

Talking about the significance and importance MS Dhoni holds, a person said : "The Bike Has Become From Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 30 Crore.

"The grace in bike = The Boys," a user said. 

MS Dhoni's salt and pepper look also made a lot of noise on social media. 

Someone expressed their hurt while mentioning this and said " Hurts to see our childhood heroes getting old" was the sentiment. 

Chennai Super kings fans also made it to the comments section with the "Thala for a reason" slogan. 

Another user mentioned stating all his fans that "Everyone knows MSD is obsessed with bikes," wrote another person. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mayank Sharma (@vezzznar)

 

His Love For Bikes

As the reports suggest, MS Dhoni has been collecting bikes since his early days on the international stage. It has been reported that his farmhouse in Ranchi is packed with iconic and fantastic high end model bikes.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain’s collection of superbikes includes a Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Harley Davidson FatBoy, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350, Yamaha Rajdoot, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha Thundercat, BSA Goldstar, Norton Jubilee 250 and TVS Apache RR 310, as per reports. Not just these but he was also seen riding around Ranchi in a vintage Rolls-Royce.

