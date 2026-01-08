From ₹3 LPA To ₹9 Crore: How An ‘Average IT Guy’ Quietly Built Massive Wealth

An IT professional has shared how steady, long-term investing helped him build a liquid net worth of ₹9 crore over two decades, starting from a fairly modest salary. The account was posted on Reddit, where the 47-year-old described himself as an 'average guy' working in the IT sector.

Titled 'Million with a modest IT salary. Sharing my personal finance journey,' the post outlines how he began investing early in his career and stayed committed to equities over the long run.

In 2005, he earned around ₹3 lakh per annum and had no investments to his name. By 2010, as his salary rose to ₹10 lakh, his investment portfolio had grown to about ₹10 lakh. Six years later, in 2016, his annual income touched ₹25 lakh, while his portfolio crossed the ₹1 crore mark.

The growth continued steadily. By 2020, with a salary of ₹35 lakh, his investments were valued at nearly ₹2 crore. Today, he earns ₹65 lakh a year and has built a net worth of ₹9 crore.

Reflecting on his journey, the IT professional wrote that the real compounding effect shows up after 10 to 15 years, adding that he continues to hold several stocks he bought over a decade ago.

His current holdings include around ₹8 crore in Indian stocks and equities, ₹1 crore in mutual funds, along with a self-occupied home. Notably, he said his wealth was built without relying on ESOPs, inheritance, overseas income, or major real estate investments.

Despite being the sole earner for a family of five, he maintained a simple lifestyle and avoided fixed deposits, focusing instead on disciplined equity investing over the long term.

How Reddit Users React

Netizens hailed it as a masterclass in patience and long-term investing, calling the journey both inspiring and eye-opening.

One person wrote, 'Congratulation! Your hard work has definitely paid off. I am 30 years old. I have a portfolio that's about 19L right now. I hope to reach a crore soon.'

Another person congratulated him and wrote, 'Congrats man... The irony is that Infosys still pays 3.25L in 2026. These kids struggle to survive. Forget investing'.

'Amazing trajectory and a great post! Thanks for sharing!', said another.