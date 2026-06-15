/From 822 votes in Tripura to housing 20 rebel TMC MPs: How an obscure party suddenly entered national politics

New Delhi: A political party that struggled to cross four digits in votes during its only electoral outing has suddenly become the new political home of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs. It has turned the little-known outfit into one of the most talked-about names in Indian politics.
The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a Bengal-registered party that made little impact after its formation in 2023, has moved from political obscurity to the centre of a major parliamentary development after a group of TMC MPs announced their merger with it.
The sudden rise of the NCPI has put its origins, leadership, finances and electoral record under public examination.
Out of obscurity, into headlines
The NCPI was registered with the Election Commission (EC) on January 20, 2023, as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP). Although it was registered in West Bengal, it chose neighbouring Tripura for its first electoral debut only weeks later.
The EC records show that the party received donations totalling only Rs 1.13 lakh. Documents identify Shewly Kundu as its treasurer. She is also listed as a director in two organisations operating from the same registered address as the party. These include the Biswabazar Private Limited, where she has served as a director since November 2021, and the Paschim Banga Asangathita Mahila Karmi Association, a social work organisation where she has been a director since October 2020.
All three entities share an address in the Banipur area of Howrah district in West Bengal.
Shewly’s husband Uttiya Kundu is the party’s president. In a Facebook post, he shared a photograph with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
According to NCPI leader Shantanu Dey, the party entered Tripura politics with the objective of representing deprived tribal communities in areas governed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
The party fielded candidates in seven constituencies during the 2023 Tripura Assembly election. However, nomination papers in four constituencies were rejected, leaving only two candidates in the fray under the party symbol.
The results were modest. The party secured 536 votes in Chawmanu and 286 votes in Kailashahar. It took its total tally to 822 votes.
A third candidate, Krishna Kumar Debbarma, contested from Ambassa as an independent candidate and received 376 votes. Together, candidates associated with the broader NCPI effort secured 1,198 votes. None came close to winning a seat.
Several former candidates later claimed that the party effectively disappeared after the election.
A few of those who claimed they had been contacted by the NCPI to contest the 2023 election in the state alleged that the party leadership disappeared after the poll. “We also lost contact with them,” they said.
According to NCPI founder Shantanu De, the party originally planned to contest the 2023 West Bengal panchayat elections but could not move ahead with those plans.
He said disagreements over finances emerged after the Tripura election that led to organisational difficulties. He later pushed for preparations for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, but the proposal could not advance because of resource constraints.
That limited political footprint has now been overtaken by events in Parliament.
The group of rebel TMC MPs on June 14 met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements after breaking away from the party. Following the meeting, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the dissident camp had submitted a letter requesting recognition as a separate parliamentary group.
Soon after, senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay confirmed that the rebel faction had merged with the NCPI and described it as a regional political party.
For a party that collected Rs 1.13 lakh in donations and managed only 822 votes under its symbol in its first election, the merger brings an extraordinary change in visibility. Almost overnight, the NCPI has moved from the fringes of electoral politics into the middle of a political battle that could have implications far beyond West Bengal.
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