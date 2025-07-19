From Affair To Murder: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin Using Electrocution, Chats Recovered | 7 Details Emerge

What was first believed to be an accidental electrocution has now taken a chilling turn into a suspected murder. According to police sources cited by ANI, a 36-year-old man, Karan Dev, died at Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar under suspicious circumstances. Authorities allege that he was drugged with sleeping pills and then electrocuted, an act orchestrated by his wife and cousin.

According to several media reports, Delhi Police has arrested Karan's wife and his cousin for their alleged involvement in the murder. As per ANI, the accused have been identified as Sushmita (35) and the victim's cousin Rahul (24).

Details Of Delhi Murder

1- Speaking to ANI, DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh informed that on July 13, information was received from a hospital in the Uttam Nagar area that Karan had died an unnatural death. The victim's family had refused a postmortem; however, due to the nature of his death, it was carried out.

He said, "On July 13, information was received from a hospital in the Uttam Nagar area that a person named Karan has died an unnatural death. After this, the police team reaches the spot, and the body is shifted to the DDU hospital for a postmortem. Meanwhile, Karan's family refused to get the postmortem done, but due to it being an unnatural death, the police got the body postmortem done."

2- Later, the victim's brother revealed some chats between Sushmita and Rahul where they discussed giving sleeping pills and electric shock to Karan.

"Two days later, Karan's brother Kunal got some evidence in which a chat between Karan's wife Sushmita and Karan's cousin Rahul came out in which there was a discussion about giving sleeping pills and electric shock to Karan," the top cop added.

According to reports, the chats have also allegedly exposed the affair between Sushmita and Rahul.

3- Both accused were arrested following a police investigation and registration of a murder case.

"After this, the police investigated and a murder case was registered, and Karan's wife, Sushmita, and Karan's uncle's son, Rahul, were arrested," DCP Singh continued.

4- Karan's mother, Neeru, told ANI that she had learnt of the alleged relationship between Sushmita and Rahul only after the cremation, when Kunal found WhatsApp chats between the two accused.

"Sushmita told Rahul that she had given Karan drug-laced food, but he wasn't dying. She kept updating Rahul, and also mentioned electric shocks," Neeru added.

5- Neeru also said that Karan lived with his wife in a flat, and around 9 am on Sunday, daughter-in-law Sushmita came and said Karan was electrocuted. The family then rushed to the flat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At that point, everyone assumed it was an accident.

6- Meanwhile, Karan's friend Gaurav told ANI that the day after the cremation, the family confronted Sushmita, where she confessed in front of all that she killed her husband because Rahul was blackmailing her.

7- The WhatsApp chats recovered from Rahul's phone suggest that Sushmita was constantly informing him about Karan's condition on the night of the incident, and neighbours have also reported seeing Rahul near the couple's flat that morning.

Sushmita and Rahul are reportedly in police custody. Further investigation is underway to gather evidence.