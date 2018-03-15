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From arch-rival to boss? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s surprising offer to Mamata Banerjee

The proposal comes as the Trinamool Congress faces rebellions involving its MLAs and MPs after the 2026 Bengal Assembly election. TMC MP Sougata Roy said the party could consider the idea if the Congress leadership makes a formal proposal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 12:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
From arch-rival to boss? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s surprising offer to Mamata Banerjee
Image Credit: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File photo)

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