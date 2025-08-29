Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a big anti-infiltration pitch from Guwahati in Assam. The Home Minister said that the BJP government is working to identify infiltrators and added that the Demography Change Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 will play a crucial role in it. Addressing the Birth Centenary Celebration of Former Chief Minister Golap Borbora Ji, in Guwahati, Shah lauded the Himanta Biswa Sarma government for freeing state land from encroachment.

"On 15th August 2025, PM Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-power Demography Change Mission. The mission will not only study the demographic changes across the country but will also identify the infiltrators. The action taken by the current Assam government against infiltrators is very commendable...In the whole of Assam, one lakh 26,000 acres of land has been made encroachment-free from infiltrators," said Shah.

Reminding people of the BJP government's promise, Shah said, "When we contested elections for the first time in Assam, we had made a promise to the people of Assam. It has been 10 years, and we have not been able to fulfil it yet, but I still want to make a promise to the youth of Assam that it is our resolve to make Assam and the entire country infiltrator-free, and we will fulfil it."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Not Even A Single Infiltrator To Remain: Shah

Union Home Minister Shah hailed the former CM Golap Borbora for taking steps to remove illegal infiltrators. "I am among those who firmly believe that not even a single infiltrator should remain in this country. Golap Borbora first raised awareness against infiltration in Assam by purging the voter list. During his tenure as Chief Minister, voter lists were checked for 70 out of 126 assembly constituencies. Despite the lack of resources at that time, Golap Borbora successfully removed 36,780 infiltrators from the voter list. Even today, the Election Commission is purifying the voter list; some parties have come out with the 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra' against it," said Shah.

Shah Congratulates Himanta

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when Golap Borbora became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Assam in 1978, it was the beginning of a very big change in the political history of Assam. Shah lauded the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving credit to former Assamese leaders where due. "Despite making many mistakes in the post-independence era, no non-Congress chief minister was elected here till 1978. And for the first time, Golap Borbora left an indelible mark... I congratulate Himant Biswa and the BJP Assam govt because, since Indira Gandhi took charge of the country, the contribution of any person other than her family has not been given a platform or respect in the country...In such a large country, many people from diverse cultures have contributed to the country's progress, but they were neither respected nor did they receive a platform," said Shah.