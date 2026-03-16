From Assam to Bengal, will power flip in 5 poll-bound states? Opinion poll reveals surprise

Assembly Elections 2026: The dates for assembly polls in five states were officially announced on March 15 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). West Bengal will go to polls in two phases, while Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will hold voting in a single phase.

While the actual results will only be declared on May 4, the MATRIZE-IANS opinion poll offers an early glimpse into voter preferences across these states. From West Bengal to Assam and Tamil Nadu, the survey highlights which parties appear poised to lead.

West Bengal: TMC looks set for fourth consecutive win

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West Bengal has 294 assembly seats, with 148 required for a majority. The opinion poll indicates that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) may retain power. If this prediction holds, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party would secure a fourth consecutive term in the state.

According to the poll, the TMC could win between 155 and 170 seats, while the principal opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is projected to secure 100 to 115 seats.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is expected to gain 5-6 seats, and other parties may secure 0-1 seat.

Assam: BJP poised to maintain stronghold

In Assam, the opinion poll suggests that the BJP could return to power with a strong majority. Projections indicate that the party may win 96-98 seats. The opposition Congress is expected to secure 26-28 seats, and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) may bag 1-5 seats, with others likely to secure 1-3 seats.

The survey suggests that opposition parties, including the Congress and the AIUDF, may struggle to challenge the BJP’s dominance.

Tamil Nadu: NDA may gain upper hand

The upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections show a potential advantage for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to the poll, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK)-BJP coalition could secure 114-127 seats, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) may win 104-114 seats and the Tamizhaga Viduthalai Katchi (TVK) could claim 6-12 seats.

At present, the DMK government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, governs Tamil Nadu.

State politics has historically revolved around the rivalry between the AIADMK and the DMK. In the 2021 elections, the DMK-led alliance won 159 seats, while the AIADMK coalition managed 75.

Kerala: Tight contest between LDF and UDF

Kerala’s election appears set for a closely fought contest. The state has 140 assembly seats, and the opinion poll predicts the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may win 61-71 seats, the United Democratic Front (UDF) 58-69 seats and the BJP 2 seats.

Led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), the LDF presently governs the state, while the opposition UDF, which is led by the Congress, is the main challenger.

In 2021, the LDF had secured 99 seats, leaving the UDF with 41 seats. Kerala is the only state in India where the Left is in power.

Early trends indicate high stakes

The opinion poll shows a dynamic and competitive electoral situation across these five states. While West Bengal and Assam show a likely continuity of power for incumbent parties, Tamil Nadu and Kerala indicate more competitive contests, leaving room for surprises when voters head to the polls.

The upcoming results on May 4 will confirm whether these early predictions hold or if unexpected changes alter the political map.