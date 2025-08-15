From Battlefield To Red Fort: Operation Sindoor Takes Spotlight On Independence Day

New Delhi: While the official theme of India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations was ‘Naya Bharat’ (New India), it was Operation Sindoor that dominated the spotlight during the grand ceremony at Delhi’s Red Fort. Conducted in May this year, Operation Sindoor was a decisive military offensive carried out by the Indian defence forces in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali. The operation, which unfolded between 7 and 10 May, served as the emotional and symbolic core of this year’s national celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nearly 103-minute address was punctuated with references to the operation. He described it as a turning point in India’s defence posture, stating that India would no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail and declaring the beginning of an era in which “blood and water won’t flow together,” in a clear reference to the Indus Waters Treaty.

“The entire nation was seething with anger, and the whole world watched in astonishment. Operation Sindoor emerged from that anger,” the Prime Minister said.

“After April 22, we told our soldiers they had a free hand to decide, plan, time, and choose their targets. Our defence forces did what had never been done before: they went several kilometres into Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps.”

The Red Fort venue itself was transformed to reflect the operation’s significance. A large banner featuring the words ‘Nation First’, emblazoned with the Operation Sindoor logo in the top right corner, towered over the main display area. A carefully choreographed formation by volunteers dressed in white and orange spelt out ‘Naya Bharat’ when viewed from above.

The official invitation cards for the ceremony also bore the Operation Sindoor logo, underlining the operation’s centrality to the day’s theme. A striking floral installation spelling out ‘Operation Sindoor’, decorated with red sindoor motifs, further reinforced the tribute.

One of the most dramatic moments came during the flag-hoisting ceremony, as two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters flew past the Red Fort. While one released a shower of rose petals over the national flag, the second carried the flag of Operation Sindoor itself. The helicopters were piloted by Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal.

The event was attended by top military and government leadership. The three service chiefs who led the operation were present to welcome the Prime Minister on his arrival. He was accompanied at the Red Fort ramparts by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The unprecedented prominence given to Operation Sindoor during the Independence Day ceremony served not only as a commemoration of military success but also as a signal of a more assertive India, one willing to respond forcefully to cross-border terror.