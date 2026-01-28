As India heads into a crucial election year, the Opposition is sharpening its strategy across key states, from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in a bid to counter the BJP’s growing influence. With Assembly polls due in several southern states and the 2027 general elections looming, regional parties and the Congress are gearing up for what could be a defining political test.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee remains resolute in defending her Trinamool Congress (TMC) from BJP inroads. “We will not allow anyone to dictate terms to Bengal,” this is Banerjee's firm message ahead of the polls. In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin continues to hold sway, while in Kerala, the Congress faces its perennial challenge against the incumbent CPI(M), seeking to prevent another Left victory. In Assam, the Congress faces a more daunting battle against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a BJP heavyweight.

BJP’s Momentum And Leadership Change

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The BJP began 2026 on a high note, securing a sweep in Maharashtra’s civic polls, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with help from ally Eknath Shinde, and retaining power in Pune, long considered the Pawar family stronghold.

A significant development came with the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the BJP’s national president. At 45 and a five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin becomes the youngest-ever BJP president. His elevation signals a strategic shift, prioritising organisational strength while keeping top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, firmly in control. The party staged a nationwide mobilisation, with leaders from the Centre and states actively campaigning to mark his induction, sending a message of unity and energy.

As per the reports, observers note the Congress missed a similar opportunity when Mallikarjun Kharge became party chief in 2022, a move that could have reinforced outreach to Dalit communities.

South India In Focus

Prime Minister Modi has since turned his attention to the southern states, particularly Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where elections are scheduled for April. While the BJP remains a minor player here, its recent wins in Kerala’s urban and rural body polls, notably in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, have provided momentum.

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF secured over 29% of votes in local polls, narrowly ahead of the CPI(M) at 27%, while the BJP captured 14.7%, signalling growing influence. Modi capitalised on this by holding a high-profile roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram, drawing parallels with his role in Ahmedabad’s 1987 civic victory, which propelled the BJP’s rise in Gujarat.

The PM’s Republic Day announcement of the posthumous Padma Vibhushan for former Kerala CM V.S. Achuthanandan also sent subtle political signals, highlighting the state’s Left legacy.

Tamil Nadu Strategy

In Tamil Nadu, Modi adopted a two-pronged approach, attacking the DMK over corruption, alleged dynastic politics, and mafia connections, while simultaneously expanding the NDA alliance. The BJP has successfully brought TTV Dhinakaran, expelled from AIADMK in 2017, into the fold, strengthening its reach among the Thevar community.

The BJP continues to negotiate with AIADMK over seat-sharing, though Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian parties traditionally resist sharing power. Analysts suggest the BJP’s best-case scenario might be a hung Assembly, where it could exploit divisions among rival parties, especially if the Congress considers allying with actor-turned-politician Vijay and his TVK party.

Kerala’s Political Puzzle

Kerala presents its own complexities. Congress is strong, winning 18 of 20 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, but internal disagreements persist, particularly around MP Shashi Tharoor. While Tharoor has aligned with party strategy in recent state-level discussions, his absence from a critical Delhi meeting with Rahul Gandhi and other leaders highlighted ongoing tensions.

The Congress strategy in Kerala aims to prevent a Left government from winning, even if it means allowing the CPI(M) to continue in power temporarily. The BJP, meanwhile, seeks to expand its influence and prevent a resurgence of the Congress, viewing the state as a key testing ground for its southern electoral ambitions.

The BJP sees southern victories as critical to maintaining momentum ahead of 2027 polls in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab, which could shape the party’s trajectory toward the 2029 general elections. Opposition parties, aware of this, are focusing on consolidating alliances, managing internal divisions, and preparing to counter the BJP’s organisational strength and electoral machinery.