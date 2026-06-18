/From Bhujbal to Shinde: How repeated rebellions have shaped Shiv Sena’s political journey

Perhaps the most painful exit came a year afterwards. Raj Thackeray, nephew of the Sena's founder, broke away in 2006, saying he had been pushed to the margins and could not reconcile himself to Uddhav Thackeray's way of running things. He went on to start the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The new party made a strong start, picking up 13 Assembly seats in the 2009 elections, though its presence on the ground has thinned out considerably since then.