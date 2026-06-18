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From Bhujbal to Shinde: How repeated rebellions have shaped Shiv Sena’s political journey

Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena on 19 June 1966, building it around Marathi pride and Hindutva politics. In the decades since, the party has been rocked by one major split after another, with almost every ten-year stretch producing a senior figure who chose to walk away.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
From Bhujbal to Shinde: How repeated rebellions have shaped Shiv Sena’s political journey

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Zee Media Bureau

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