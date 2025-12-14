Meet Nitin Nabin: Five-Time MLA, Bihar Minister, Now Appointed As BJP National President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as its National Working President. The decision was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

Nitin Nabin will take over from Union Minister JP Nadda, who has been serving as the BJP’s National President since January 2020. With Nadda’s term having ended and the party deliberating on his successor, the BJP leadership has, for now, entrusted Nitin Nabin with the responsibility of National Working President.

An official notification stated that the decision has been communicated to the National President, all state in-charges, state presidents, and organisation general secretaries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is a five-time MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna and is regarded as a disciplined and committed worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006.

Coming from a political background, he is the son of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior and prominent BJP leader in Bihar. From handling key organisational responsibilities to holding ministerial portfolios, Nitin Nabin has steadily risen through the ranks of the party. His appointment is seen as a significant move by the BJP leadership, reflecting confidence in his organisational abilities and political experience.

Political Career

A young face of the BJP with considerable administrative experience, Nitin Nabin has served as a minister in the Bihar government multiple times. He has held charge of important departments, including Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and the Law Department. He is currently the Minister of Road Construction in Bihar.

He has also played an active role in the BJP’s Yuva Morcha. In 2008, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the youth wing. From 2010 to 2013, he was the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

Between 2016 and 2019, Nitin Nabin served as the State President of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Bihar. He was appointed BJP Election In-charge for Sikkim in 2019 and, in June the same year, was made the BJP Organisation In-charge for Sikkim.

In the 2025 Assembly elections, he defeated RJD candidate Rekha Kumari.