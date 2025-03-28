'From Birth To Death – Tax, Tax, And More Tax': MP Raghav Chadha Highlights Pain Of Middle Class

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has highlighted the pain faced by the common man due to multiple tax burdens. Speaking in the upper house, Raghav Chadha highlighted the growing burden of taxes on the common man.

MP Chadha said that the common man faces a 'tax to live, tax to die – and tax on every breath.' He said that the burden of tax begins even before a child opens their eyes.

Sharing the example of excessive taxation, the Rajya Sabha MP said that when people distribute sweets to celebrate a child’s birth, they pay 28% tax, when the children play with toys, the toys are taxed at 12% GST, and then there are taxes on school bags, shoes, books, pencils – 'everything is taxed'.

"Buy a bike at age of 18, and you face road tax, GST, insurance tax and toll tax...Even the dream of owning a house is taxed – buy land: stamp duty; materials: GST; construction: GST; selling: capital gains tax," he said.

Raghav Chadha further said that even the pension of the elderly is taxed. "After retirement, there’s a tax on every medicine, treatment, and insurance policy...We pay taxes like developed countries — but get services like Sub-Saharan nations," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that 80 crore people in India rely on free ration and yet almost everything is taxed. “FMCG sales are down, cars aren’t selling – taxes have choked the economy....The government collects massive amounts of tax from the public, but in the name of public services, there are only promises," he claimed.