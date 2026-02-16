From border guards to community lifeline: Indian army hosts Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026

In the harsh winters of Kashmir’s high-altitude border areas, when mountain passes shut and the landscape turns into a vast “white desert”, the Indian Army steps far beyond its role as a border guardian. In remote regions such as Gurez Valley, Tangdhar and Keran, the Army often becomes the primary lifeline for thousands living near the Line of Control during months of isolation.

One of the strongest symbols of this bond is the Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League, organised under the Army’s goodwill outreach efforts. What could otherwise be a season of hardship and confinement is turned into a celebration of sport, unity and resilience.

Snow Cricket Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026 concluded on 16 February 2026, marking the sixth edition of the annual tournament. The final drew around 1,600 spectators despite sub-zero temperatures. Chorwan 11 emerged as champions, defeating SMCC Markoot by 58 runs.

Locals widely praised the initiative, saying it transforms months of winter isolation into a vibrant community event that strengthens morale in the remote border belt.

Mohammad Ayub, who was declared Man of the Match in the final, said:

“We are very thankful to Indian Army who organized this tournament here it’s the sixth edition they do it every year, I request to authorities to pay attention towards Gurez it has a lot of talent, we are really thankful to Indian Army who provide us boll bat and encourage us to play.”

This year’s tournament featured 32 teams from villages across Gurez and Tulail, offering young players a platform to display their talent despite nearly three feet of snow.

Women’s Ice Cricket Exhibition

For the first time, the 2026 edition included a women’s ice cricket exhibition match held on 12 February. Teams such as Dard Shina Club and Habba Khatoon Cricket Club competed, with Dard Shina securing a narrow 2-run victory.

Participants expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Army, noting that such tournaments provide rare and meaningful extracurricular opportunities during the 4–6 months when road connectivity to the rest of the country remains cut off.

Javed Ahmad, captain of Chorwan 11, said:

“I am sincerely grateful to the Indian Army for organizing this tournament and giving local players a platform to showcase their talent. Managing the pitch in such heavy snowfall is never easy, but they handled it remarkably well. This event has provided a valuable opportunity for youngsters to display their skills and passion for the game. I hope the tournament continues in the coming years and grows bigger and better with new additions each season.”

Beyond Cricket: A Lifeline in Winter

The Army’s role in these regions extends well beyond organising sporting events. During peak winter, when snow blocks highways and essential supplies become scarce, it supports local communities in multiple ways.

In medical emergencies, “Cheetah” and “Dhruv” helicopters are often deployed as air ambulances, flying in treacherous weather to evacuate stranded patients and students. In extreme conditions, when civilian stocks run low, the Army has shared specialised high-altitude rations and medical supplies with residents.

Vocational training centres are also run during winter months, offering skills in sewing, computer literacy and repair work to keep young people engaged and productive.

Meanwhile, Army engineers from the Border Roads Organisation work continuously to maintain internal tracks. Even when the main highway remains closed, these efforts help ensure movement between villages.

Building Hope Along the Border

Beyond immediate relief, the initiative also aims to promote Gurez as a potential winter tourism destination, creating long-term livelihood opportunities for the border community.

In regions where winter can last nearly half the year, the Indian Army’s presence evolves from that of a security force to that of a community partner. Through sports, emergency support and infrastructure efforts, it continues to play a crucial role in sustaining life and morale in some of the country’s most challenging terrains.