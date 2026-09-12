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From border tensions to shared development: What PM Modi, China's Xi discussed at 1st bilateral in 7 years

Xi, for his part, framed the relationship in sweeping terms, describing China and India as the world's two most populous nations and key members of the Global South, bearing what he called shared responsibility for humanity's future.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
From border tensions to shared development: What PM Modi, China's Xi discussed at 1st bilateral in 7 years
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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From border tensions to shared development: What PM Modi, China's Xi discussed at 1st bilateral in 7 years
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