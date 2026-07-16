Doval's approach towards China was also examined through what is widely referred to as the '4D Doctrine'. The first pillar, Deterrence, focuses on strengthening military capabilities, including enhanced naval deployments in the Indian Ocean following the Galwan clash. The second, Diplomacy, involves expanding strategic partnerships such as the Quad and I2U2. The third, Denial, includes India's decision to stay away from China's Belt and Road Initiative, restrictions on Chinese investments, and the banning of more than 50 Chinese mobile applications on security grounds. The fourth pillar, Defence, centres on expanding defence cooperation with partners including France and Israel, alongside increased intelligence sharing.