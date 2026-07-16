National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has reinforced India's regional security vision by placing greater emphasis on cooperation against terrorism, organised crime, intelligence sharing and maritime security during the fifth BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs' Meeting in New Delhi. The meeting brought together representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand to strengthen collective responses to evolving security challenges across the Bay of Bengal region.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how Ajit Doval's strategic approach has transformed India's role within BIMSTEC and strengthened its standing as a key security partner in the region.
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Doval said the current global environment is marked by geopolitical uncertainty, armed conflicts, technological disruption and supply chain challenges, making closer cooperation among BIMSTEC nations essential. He stressed that regional peace, stability and prosperity can only be secured through coordinated action against common threats. The meeting focused on counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, organised crime, economic security through resilient supply chains and enhanced maritime cooperation.
Maritime security featured prominently during the discussions. With global shipping routes facing increasing uncertainty, Doval urged member states to strengthen cooperation at sea under India's MAHASAGAR vision, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. BIMSTEC also adopted key maritime security guidelines aimed at improving regional coordination.
Before the multilateral meeting, Doval held separate bilateral discussions with representatives from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Thailand. During his meeting with Myanmar's delegation, he conveyed that anti-India activities operating from Myanmar's territory must be curbed. The issue assumes significance as several insurgent organisations active in India's North-East, including the NSCN (Khaplang faction), ULFA, and the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), have maintained bases in Myanmar. These groups have been linked to violent activities and drug trafficking.
The analysis also highlighted the evolution of India's security doctrine under Doval. According to an Observer Research Foundation study, India has gradually shifted from a policy of 'soft balancing', where dialogue remained the primary instrument, to 'limited hard balancing', which retains dialogue as the preferred option but does not rule out stronger measures when required.
After assuming office as National Security Adviser in 2014, Doval outlined a three-tier strategic approach. The first is a defensive policy focused on protecting India's interests. The second combines defence with calibrated offensive capability, allowing military options if necessary. The third is a purely offensive approach under which India could act first if it perceives a direct threat to its national interests.
Two developments were cited as examples of this approach. During the 2020 Galwan confrontation, India combined military deployment with diplomatic engagement by significantly reinforcing troop presence along the Line of Actual Control. More recently, following the Pahalgam attack, India carried out pre-emptive strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, signalling that terrorist groups would no longer enjoy safe havens.
Doval's approach towards China was also examined through what is widely referred to as the '4D Doctrine'. The first pillar, Deterrence, focuses on strengthening military capabilities, including enhanced naval deployments in the Indian Ocean following the Galwan clash. The second, Diplomacy, involves expanding strategic partnerships such as the Quad and I2U2. The third, Denial, includes India's decision to stay away from China's Belt and Road Initiative, restrictions on Chinese investments, and the banning of more than 50 Chinese mobile applications on security grounds. The fourth pillar, Defence, centres on expanding defence cooperation with partners including France and Israel, alongside increased intelligence sharing.
The programme further highlighted Doval's long-standing emphasis on national security. He has often remarked, "In the game of national security, there are no silver medals," underlining that even the slightest lapse can carry serious consequences.
Ajit Doval, who became National Security Adviser in 2014, is now among the longest-serving national security advisers in modern history and continues to hold office. The analysis noted that BIMSTEC's security architecture has evolved significantly during its tenure. Since 2014, annual meetings of BIMSTEC National Security Advisers have become a regular feature, while India has expanded economic cooperation with member states through infrastructure projects, financial assistance, and trade initiatives. These efforts have subsequently been complemented by stronger collaboration in defence and intelligence, positioning India as a reliable regional partner rather than a dominant power.
The programme also referred to observations made by Pakistani diplomat and security analyst Husain Haqqani in his book India vs Pakistan: Why Can't We Just Be Friends. Haqqani describes Doval as someone who thinks like an intelligence operative rather than a conventional policymaker and argues that he is willing to move beyond traditional methods whenever India's national interests are at stake.
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