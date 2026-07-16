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From borders to Bay: How Ajit Doval is shaping India's regional security strategy

Doval said the current global environment is marked by geopolitical uncertainty, armed conflicts, technological disruption and supply chain challenges, making closer cooperation among BIMSTEC nations essential. He stressed that regional peace, stability and prosperity can only be secured through coordinated action against common threats. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
From borders to Bay: How Ajit Doval is shaping India's regional security strategy

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