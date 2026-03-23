From breaking piggy banks to donating gold: Kashmiris unites for Iran, Embassy says ‘your tears and pure emotions are…’

Shia Muslims in Kashmir and Ladakh, after having huge mourning protests, are donating gold, silver, and cash to support Iran. These donations are intended to help the country recover from losses following military strikes by the United States and Israel.

People are donating gold and silver jewelry, copper utensils, and cash, whatever valuable thing they have, from old to little kids are seen thronging in imambaras, mosques, and shrines, and also on the roadside, many stalls are established to collect donations. Some children have even donated their Eidi (festival money). The volunteers and mosque managements are conducting door-to-door collection drives.

These visuals from Budgam show residents lining up at collection centers, contributing with cash, gold and silver jewelry, copper utensils, household items, and even vehicles such as cars and motorbikes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a striking display of solidarity, members of the Shia and many Sunni Muslim communities in Kashmir have launched large-scale donation drives reflecting a deep emotional and cultural connection with Iran, saying this donation is for humanity and added, “We may have differences, but for this cause we are one, and we appeal to all Muslim ummah to get united.”

Irfan Ali, a Sunni cleric collecting donations, said, “Imam Khamenei always stood for Palestine, where the Sunni population is, and it's for Islam we may have differences, but this keeping apart the difference we have to unite, people of all sects are donating, and around five hundred crore donations are collected till now, and process is still on.”

Children have also seen joining the effort, handing over their piggy banks as a symbolic gesture of support, raising anti-Israel and America slogans, and praising the Supreme Leader and Imam Hussain (AS).

The donation drive coincided with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, from many Shia-dominated areas including Magam, Budgam, Baramullah, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Srinagar.

A Shia donor, Abdul, said, “Everyone has stood this time without seeing caste or religion for humanity, and this is the support for humanity.”

Sabira Zainab, a donor, said, “This is nothing, this money has no value nor is it for any selected sect, this is a message of unity, and we are even ready to give our lives for Iran.”

The gesture has drawn international attention, with the Embassy of Iran in India acknowledging the contributions and expressing gratitude.

In a statement, the Embassy said, “A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten.”

A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran.

Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Organisers say the initiative has become a powerful expression of unity, transforming grief and outrage into tangible support for those affected by the conflict. The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Central Government have maintained a policy of cautious restraint and humanitarian focus:

The administration issued a document titled "Regulation, Monitoring and Vigilance over the Collection of Donations." This requires all groups, including mosque committees and NGOs, to obtain prior permission and provide proper documentation for fundraising to ensure transparency.

The Government of India has also officially sent its first medical aid shipment to the Iranian Red Crescent to support relief efforts directly.

The donation drives follow earlier protests in the Valley over the reported killing of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in airstrikes on February 28. Demonstrations had taken place in several parts of Kashmir, particularly in Shia-majority areas, before evolving into organized humanitarian efforts.

Also read- ‘Affected Indians being helped across Gulf’; PM Modi in Lok Sabha on West Asia Tensions