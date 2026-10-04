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From bureaucracy to ballots: Why IAS, IPS and diplomat top brass are flocking to electoral battles

The latest among them is Divya Mittal from Uttar Pradesh. The former IAS officer announced her entry into politics after a 13-year career in the service.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
From bureaucracy to ballots: Why IAS, IPS and diplomat top brass are flocking to electoral battles
Image Credit: (Photos: X/ANI)

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From bureaucracy to ballots: Why IAS, IPS and diplomat top brass are flocking to electoral battles
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