/From bureaucracy to ballots: Why IAS, IPS and diplomat top brass are flocking to electoral battles

New Delhi: A career in the civil services has long been seen as one of the most sought-after paths in public life. In recent years, another trend has become difficult to miss. Officers who spent years in the government are leaving administrative careers and entering electoral politics.
The latest among them is Divya Mittal from Uttar Pradesh. The former IAS officer announced her entry into politics after a 13-year career in the service. She said that she would begin her political journey in the state and planned to work independently for now.
Former PCS officer Alankar Agnihotri has also left the Uttar Pradesh administration after a public dispute over his service. His resignation and subsequent political plans have placed another serving-officer-turned-politician story in the state.
Former Central Bureau of Investigation Director M Nageshwar Rao has taken a different route. He took charge as the national president of the Sarvajana Sanatan Party and begun his political journey from Kashi. He said that his administrative experience in security, law and order and governance would inform his work in politics.
The list becomes much longer when the past few decades are taken into account.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is among the most prominent examples. A 1977-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he served as foreign secretary from 2015 to 2018 after diplomatic postings in several countries. He joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 and became external affairs minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second government.
His transition was unusual because he entered politics after a long diplomatic career and moved directly into the Union Cabinet.
He is another former bureaucrat who reached the Union Cabinet. A former Odisha-cadre IAS officer, he served as a district collector before leaving the service. He later entered politics through the BJP and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha.
Vaishnaw became Union Railway Minister in 2021. He also handles the Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology portfolios. The government lists his earlier administrative experience as part of his professional background.
General VK Singh brought a military career into electoral politics. He served as chief of the Army staff before joining the BJP in 2014 and winning the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat. He later served as minister of state for external affairs and held other ministerial responsibilities in the Union government.
Kiran Bedi took a different route. India’s first woman IPS officer entered politics after retirement and joined the BJP in 2015. The party fielded her in the Delhi Assembly election that year, but she lost. She later served as lieutenant governor of Puducherry.
Arvind Kejriwal offers perhaps the most prominent example of a former civil servant building a political organisation of his own. The former Indian Revenue Service officer entered public life during the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and later founded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He went on to become Delhi chief minister.
He entered politics after serving as an IAS officer in Bihar and at the Centre. He resigned from the service in 1984 and joined the Janata Party. He later served as the Union finance minister and external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
Former IAS officer Ajit Jogi also left the bureaucracy for politics and became the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh.
Ex-IFS officer Hardeep Singh Puri joined the BJP after a long diplomatic career and later became a Union cabinet minister.
Former Union Home Secretary R K Singh entered politics after retiring from the IAS and served as a Union minister.
Former IPS officer Satyapal Singh became a BJP MP from Baghpat and later served as a Union minister.
The list also includes former IAS officer O P Choudhary, who resigned from the service in 2018 and joined the BJP. He had served as Raipur collector and is now a minister in the Chhattisgarh government. He is the Chhattisgarh finance minister.
Former IPS officer K Annamalai joined the BJP after resigning from the police service in 2019 and later became Tamil Nadu BJP president.
Former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi took voluntary retirement and entered the BJP before winning a Lok Sabha election.
RCP Singh, another former IAS officer, moved from the bureaucracy to the former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and later became a Union minister.
Meira Kumar, a former IFS officer, also entered electoral politics and went on to become the first woman speaker of the Lok Sabha.
Shah Faesal’s political journey shows that the transition does not always become permanent. The 2009 UPSC topper resigned from the IAS in 2019 and launched the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement. He later left politics and returned to government service.
The appeal of former bureaucrats in politics is partly rooted in the nature of their previous work. Senior officers spend years dealing with government departments, district administration, public schemes and elected representatives. They also develop an understanding of how decisions travel through the government system.
That experience can become useful after entering politics, especially when an elected representative has to work with the bureaucracy. It also gives former officers an established public profile and experience in dealing with people, institutions and government machinery.
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