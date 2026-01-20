From Burj Khalifa To London: Shravan Gupta, Two-Country Fugitive, Faces ₹180 Crore Fraud Charges

The Government of India tries to attract more foreign investors to the country, but some fraudulent foreign investors are committing scams that damage India’s credibility. One such person is Shravan Gupta, who is accused of defrauding the company that built the world’s tallest building, committing frauds in several other countries, and then fleeing to London, where fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi are already hiding. The Rs. 180-crore fraudster is not just a fugitive from one country, but from two.

The 163-story building called Burj Khalifa is a remarkable example of engineering. It was built by the Dubai-based company EMAAR Properties. In 2005, Dubai’s EMAAR Group entered India. It then partnered with Delhi-based real estate group MGF Developments Ltd to form a joint venture named EMAAR MGF.

The world-renowned real estate group EMAAR came to India with trust. But its partner company MGF not only broke that trust, investigation documents reveal, but also committed a fraud of Rs. 180 crore from the joint venture company EMAAR MGF.

How Shravan Gupta committed fraud with EMAAR Group

Shravan Gupta, chairman of the MGF Group, is accused of defrauding EMAAR Group of Rs. 180 crore. How did he pull off this scam? The 2024 charge sheet by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) reveals the full details of Shravan Gupta’s deception.

Rs. 180 crore given to two private companies

It is alleged that under the Palm Hills project of EMAAR MGF, Rs. 37.34 crore was paid to Nanny Infrastructure Private Limited. Similarly, under the Imperial Garden project, Rs. 142.68 crore was paid to Saum Infra Private Limited. Altogether, around Rs. 180 crore from the joint venture company was transferred to these two private companies.

Betraying a friend of India

Nanny Infrastructure and Saum Infra were presented as service providers. But neither company delivered any services in exchange for the payments, nor did they return the money. Delhi Police’s EOW registered a fraud case and began investigating. During the investigation, the true nature of Shravan Gupta was exposed.

The probe revealed that both Nanny Infrastructure and Saum Infra were companies owned by MGF Group chairman Shravan Gupta and his associate. Shravan Gupta had hidden his connection with these companies from EMAAR Group, likely with the intent to defraud. Since the case involved money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got involved.

Non-bailable warrant issued

The ED seized over Rs. 82 crore of MGF Group assets in Delhi and Gurugram. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Shravan Gupta for non-cooperation with the investigation. He approached the Delhi High Court to cancel the warrant, but the court refused.

Shravan Gupta and fraud seem like two sides of the same coin, and his frauds are international. Shravan Gupta and his wife Shilpa Gupta are international criminals, according to an order from a court in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Shravan Gupta and Shilpa Gupta have also committed financial fraud in Abu Dhabi, for which they were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Since they were residing in India at the time, the court ordered their deportation to Abu Dhabi to serve the sentence. This adds another major scandal to Shravan Gupta’s record.

In India, he is also involved in the famous AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam. Shravan Gupta is accused in a helicopter money-laundering case and is on the ED’s radar. To evade government agencies, he fled from India to London, where fraudsters like Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are also hiding. London seems to have become a safe haven for such scammers.

Shravan Gupta is a fugitive from not one, but two countries, India and the UAE. The question now is: when will the government intensify efforts to bring Shravan Gupta back from London and punish him for his economic crimes, restoring confidence among foreign investors that fraudsters are held accountable in India?

MGF Group’s response

MGF Group's response