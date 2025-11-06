From Buyers To Battle Masters: Six Make in India Weapons Conquering Global Markets

Make in India Weapons: India has entered a new era of power. The country that once depended on imports now exports weapons to the world. In 2024-25 alone, New Delhi sold defence equipment worth $2.5 billion to 85 countries. From missiles to fighter jets, the world is lining up to buy weapons stamped ‘Made in India’.

The goal ahead is even bigger to push exports to $5 billion within five years. ‘Make in India’ is fast turning into ‘Defend the World’. Nations from Asia to Africa are signing deals for Indian systems that have already proven their strength in war.

Here are the weapons driving India’s rise as a global defence exporter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. BrahMos – India’s Signature Weapon

The BrahMos missile has become India’s most powerful export. Manufactured by a joint venture between India and Russia, the missile can strike with deadly precision at targets up to 290 kilometres away. It travels at more than twice the speed of sound.

The Philippines has already placed a major order, and several Asian countries, now in talks, to follow. For India, BrahMos is not merely a missile; it is a message of deterrence and reliability.

2. Pinaka Rocket System: Born in Kargil, Now For The World

The Pinaka multiple rocket launcher proved its worth during the Kargil War. Designed by the DRDO, it can fire dozens of rockets in seconds with a range of up to 75 kilometres.

Today, armies from Africa and Southeast Asia are studying it for their own use.

Pinaka represents India’s shift from buyer to builder and from testing grounds to the export map.

3. Tejas Fighter Jet: India’s Sky Warrior

The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is now India’s pride in the skies. Built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it carries modern avionics and is light, fast and battle-ready.

Countries like Argentina and Malaysia are in talks to acquire it. For the Indian Air Force, Tejas already stands as a backbone. For the world, it is becoming a trusted alternative to expensive Western jets.

4. Akash Missile System: Shield In The Sky

The Akash surface-to-air missile protects India’s borders. Now, it is drawing global attention. With a range of 25 kilometres, Akash can strike multiple targets in a single mission.

Nations such as Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Kenya have shown strong interest. India’s success with Akash has placed it in the league of global air defence suppliers.

5. Arjun Battle Tank: Power On The Ground

Designed by the DRDO, the Arjun Main Battle Tank is a symbol of India’s engineering strength. It carries a 120 mm rifled gun, advanced fire-control systems and strong armour.

Trials in African countries have drawn positive reviews, signalling New Delhi’s entry into the global tank market. Arjun stands as proof that Indian defence design has matured and now commands respect.

6. Dhanush Howitzer: India’s Indigenous Artillery Triumph

The Dhanush gun is India’s first homegrown howitzer, capable of firing targets up to 38 kilometres away. It is an upgraded version of the legendary Bofors gun.

Countries such as Nepal and Myanmar have shown interest. Dhanush marks India’s return to the global artillery scene, this time not as a buyer, but as a manufacturer.

India’s defence exports tell a larger story. They mark a transformation from dependence to dominance. Every missile, tank and jet carries a statement that India no longer borrows its strength. It builds it.