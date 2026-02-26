From chalkboards to smart classrooms: Bhagwant Mann govt’s Sikhya Kranti scripts historic digital revolution in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In one of the largest technological overhauls in Punjab’s educational history, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced a massive Rs 400 crore digitalisation project under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti, stating that the Bhagwant Mann Government has initiated an unprecedented transformation that will equip government schools with state-of-the-art technology and fundamentally redefine classroom teaching across Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann termed the initiative a transformational milestone in Punjab’s education journey and said, “This is a historic intervention. Never before in the history of Punjab’s government schools has digital infrastructure been rolled out at such scale. Under Punjab Sikhya Kranti, we first strengthened classrooms and improved learning outcomes. Now we are ensuring that every child has access to modern digital tools. Our students must be prepared not just for today, but for the future.”

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the ambitious initiative will replace outdated hardware and phase out obsolete computer systems while ensuring that all government Senior Secondary Schools, High Schools and Middle Schools are equipped with the latest digital infrastructure.

Sharing details of the historic intervention, Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “As many as 38,649 brand-new desktop computers equipped with the latest software are being deployed across 5,012 government schools. These will be distributed to all Senior Secondary and High Schools, as well as 50 percent of Middle Schools, ensuring that students have access to the latest hardware and technology.”

He further informed that dedicated computer labs will be established in 5,000 government schools, ensuring that all Secondary and Senior Secondary government schools have fully functional computer labs. “To foster interactive learning, we are installing 8,268 Interactive Flat Panels in 3,694 schools. Every Senior Secondary and High School will receive these panels, with larger schools receiving four, five or even eight units based on student strength. This massive infusion of technology ensures that digital literacy and smart learning are no longer the privileges of private institutions but the fundamental right of every student in Punjab’s public school system,” he said.

Describing the move as a decisive shift from traditional chalkboards to technology-driven smart classrooms, the Education Minister noted, “The move would phase out obsolete computer systems. For too long, our students were working on computers so outdated that they barely functioned, still running on old versions of Microsoft Paint. We are changing it permanently.”

He emphasised that implementation has already begun and is not a future promise. “This is not just an announcement for tomorrow; deliveries have already begun in schools today. By the 20th of March, every school in every district of Punjab will receive their new equipment,” he said.

Minister Harjot Singh Bains reiterated that the mass-scale rollout marks a structural shift in pedagogy and said, “This mass scale rollout of Interactive Flat Panels and computers is a game changer. It will fundamentally change how lessons are delivered, understood and experienced. Punjab Sikhya Kranti is about systemic reform, and digital classrooms are a crucial pillar of that transformation.”

The Education Minister further informed that School Heads have been directed to organise School Level Unboxing Celebration Programmes between 21st February and 20th March by inviting parents, School Management Committees, village panchayats, retired teachers and ex-servicemen to witness the inauguration of this new digital era. “We want the community to see the change in the government education system. Often, people look at government schools from the outside and do not realise the transformation inside. Let the parents see that their children are learning with the latest technology, perhaps even better than private schools in the area. This will build confidence in our public education system,” he said.

Responding to a media query regarding TET qualifications, Harjot Singh Bains said, “I want to assure every teacher. Your jobs are secure. No one will lose their job.” He said he understands the anxiety among experienced teachers who have been serving for 20 to 25 years and assured that legal solutions are being explored. He added that he remains in constant touch with teacher unions and is exploring every legal avenue, reiterating that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government stands firmly with its teachers.

The initiative is being implemented with strict monitoring, safe installation protocols and transparent utilisation of public resources, ensuring that the digital transformation is delivered effectively on the ground.

With Punjab Sikhya Kranti steadily transitioning government schools from traditional classrooms to smart, technology-enabled learning spaces, the Bhagwant Mann Government has positioned Punjab’s students at the forefront of digital preparedness, ensuring that they are equipped with the competencies essential for higher education, employment and leadership in a rapidly evolving world.