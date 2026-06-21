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  • /From Charter flights to 'cut money': Inside the explosive financial scandal threatening to tear Mamata Banerjee's TMC apart

From Charter flights to 'cut money': Inside the explosive financial scandal threatening to tear Mamata Banerjee's TMC apart

TMC faces a growing fund row as rebel leaders seek a probe into party money, bank accounts, chartered flights and election spending in West Bengal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:19 AM IST
From Charter flights to 'cut money': Inside the explosive financial scandal threatening to tear Mamata Banerjee's TMC apart
Image Credit: ANI. Rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

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