From Cheaper LPG To Free Treatment And Pension Hike, BJP Goes All Out To Counter AAP, Congress In Delhi Polls

Delhi Election 2025: On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched its manifesto for the Delhi Elections, putting in all its effort to counter the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. While AAP has announced several welfare initiatives and freebies to woo the voters who are already benefitting from the free electricity, power and bus rides, the Congress followed suit by announcing similar freebies. Now the BJP has also done the same.

While Congress promised free health insurance worth up to Rs 25 lakh, the AAP promised Sanjeevani Yojana free treatment for senior citizens while saying that Delhi government hospitals already offer free treatment for every age group. Now, the BJP has promised to bring Ayushman Bharat Yojana of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh while promising additional free health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh by the state government, thus a coverage totalling Rs 10 lakh.

Both the BJP and the Congress have promised LPG cylinders for Rs 500 each for the poor, the AAP is also likely to announce the same.

The reflection of the popular Ladali Behan Yojana is already visible in Delhi with both the Congress and the BJP promising Rs 2,500 each for women while the Aam Aadmi Party has promised Rs 2,100 under Mahila Samman Yojana for the women.

Just like the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP has also announced an increase in the senior citizens' pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 while that of widows, citizens aged over 70 and abandoned single women to Rs 3,000 from earlier Rs 2,500.

The BJP also announced Rs 21,000 in financial aid besides nutrition kits for pregnant women. The saffron party also promised Atal Canteens in JJ colonies to provide cheap food at Rs 5 per plate, similar to Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu and Indira Canteens in Karnataka.