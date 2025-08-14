From Classroom To Cooperation: Why Military Alumni Connect Is Crucial In Defence Diplomacy

From August 10-14, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army, will visit India. Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi had, in 2015 trained alongside him at the United States Army War College in 2015. Their shared academic background allowed the two officers to build a personal bond that has matured over time and resulted in mutual trust and a deeper strategic understanding.

This is crucial since in defence diplomacy, relationships built during shared training tend to outlast political cycles. When commanders go through training together in their careers, they end up gaining professional skills and personal insights into each other’s countries, cultures, and armed forces. This “Alumni Connect” turns into a kind of strategic soft power, enabling frank conversations and smoothening cooperation during both peace and crisis times.

Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army, visited Headquarters #SouthernCommand and interacted with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command.



The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence… pic.twitter.com/3remzJzsqL — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) August 13, 2025

India’s alumni network with friendly foreign countries

India’s military academies, viz. the Indian Military Academy (IMA), National Defence College (NDC), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and National Defence Academy (NDA), have welcomed officers from friendly foreign countries (FFCs) for decades now.

Many alumni now hold senior leadership positions in their own militaries, effectively becoming uniformed ambassadors for India’s professional ethos.

Here’s a look at the number of senior Army officers in foreign services who have trained in India alongside Indian Army personnel:

Sri Lanka: 8 senior officers, including current and former service chiefs.

Nepal: 9 senior officers.

Bangladesh: 6 senior officers.

Malaysia: 6 senior officers.

Bhutan: 2 senior officers.

Nigeria: 3 senior officers.

Australia: 2 senior officers.

The Sri Lankan Army Chief, an alumnus of IMA and the School of Artillery, and the Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff, a graduate of NDC. Chiefs and senior commanders from Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, France, Tanzania, South Korea, New Zealand, Namibia, Kenya, Fiji, and Thailand share similar connections.

A two-way street

Indian Army officers have attended prestigious institutions abroad, including the US Army War College, the Royal College of Defence Studies (UK), and the Ecole de Guerre (France). Field Marshals KM Cariappa and SHFJ Manekshaw both trained at the Imperial Defence College, UK, while General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of the US Army War College. Such exchanges give Indian officers global perspectives, operational best practices, and a shared professional vocabulary with their peers overseas.

Indian Army formalising the Alumni Connect

Recognising its diplomatic value, the Indian Army is now maintaining alumni databases, organising reunions, and encouraging professional engagement through think tank collaborations.

One example is the renewed five-year MoU between the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and the Australian Army Research Centre (AARC). Digital platforms like the “Friends for Life” portal are also being explored to sustain connections long after the course photos fade.

Why does this matter for defence diplomacy?

In a complex security environment, alumni ties act as strategic enablers. Officers who once shared barracks and classrooms now lead joint operations or negotiate defence agreements, carrying forward the trust built in their training days. For India, as it seeks a greater role in regional and global security architectures (from the Indo-Pacific to UN peacekeeping) these personal bonds are an enduring tool of military diplomacy.

Lieutenant General Stuart’s visit is also a reunion between two military professionals whose shared past strengthens the India–Australia defence partnership.