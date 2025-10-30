From Cold War To Nuclear War? World On Edge After Trump’s Atomic Test Call- DNA Decodes

In a stunning escalation reminiscent of the Cold War, US President Donald Trump has announced the resumption of nuclear weapons testing after a gap of 33 years, a move that has reignited global fears of a new atomic arms race. The last US nuclear test, codenamed Divider, took place underground in Nevada in 1992.

Trump’s announcement comes at a time of heightened tension with Russia and China. Experts say this decision effectively signals the beginning of a “nuclear emergency,” with the U.S., Russia, and China entering a dangerous race to modernize and expand their atomic arsenals.

Trump has reportedly directed the Pentagon to “immediately begin nuclear testing,” stressing that the United States must match the pace of Russia and China. He warned that China could equal America’s nuclear strength within five years, a prospect Washington seeks to counter through rapid testing and technological dominance.

Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, has already tested advanced weapons like the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile and the Poseidon underwater super torpedo, said to be 100 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. Meanwhile, China’s arsenal is expanding at an unprecedented rate, with over 600 nuclear weapons and a plan to surpass 1,000 by 2030.

Analysts fear Trump’s move could dismantle decades of nuclear arms control treaties and trigger new ambitions among other nations, including Iran and possibly India, to pursue hydrogen bomb programs.

Amid this alarming nuclear rhetoric, Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, marking their first meeting in six years. The two leaders agreed to reduce tariffs and reopen trade channels, suggesting a thaw in economic tensions, even as Trump’s nuclear ambitions cast a long, ominous shadow over global peace.

The world, once again, seems to be standing at the brink, not of a cold war, but a nuclear one.

