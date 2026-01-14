From Crisis To Care At Doorstep: How Bhagwant Mann Govt Is Rewriting Punjab’s Rabies Response

CHANDIGARH: For years, a dog bite in Punjab carried consequences far beyond the wound itself. With nearly three lakh dog bite cases reported annually, the risk of rabies, a disease that is 100 percent fatal if untreated yet fully preventable with timely vaccination, loomed large over thousands of families. Access to Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) was limited to just 48 Primary Health Centres, forcing victims, often children, the elderly and daily wage workers, to travel long distances, wait for hours, lose wages and, in many cases, abandon the crucial five dose vaccination schedule midway. The gaps were systemic, and the human cost was severe.

That reality has now been decisively altered under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Leveraging the expansive network of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics established over the last three years, the Punjab Government has delivered one of its most consequential public health reforms by universalising ARV services at the primary care level.

On this. Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh stated, “Under the visionary leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is committed to protecting every life through accessible and affordable healthcare. With nearly 3 lakh dog bite cases annually, expanding Anti-Rabies Vaccination services to 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics is a critical public health milestone. By ensuring timely, complete treatment close to people’s homes, we are building a safer, healthier Punjab.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Aam Aadmi Clinics, which together have already recorded over 4.6 crore OPD visits and treat nearly 70,000 patients every day, have emerged as the backbone of Punjab’s primary healthcare system. By integrating ARV services across all these clinics, the Mann Government has ensured that a dog bite no longer translates into panic, expense or delay. Immediate treatment is now available close to home, without queues, without travel and without any financial burden, with the full five dose vaccination course provided free of cost at the nearest clinic.

The impact has been swift and measurable. Over the last four months alone, an average of 1,500 dog bite patients have been reporting to Aam Aadmi Clinics every month. Crucially, patients are now able to start treatment within minutes of arrival, dramatically reducing the risk of rabies fatalities. Thousands are completing the full vaccination schedule, something that was far from guaranteed under the earlier, hospital centric model.

Equally significant is the transformation in patient experience. What was once a stressful, costly and uncertain ordeal has been converted into a seamless public health safety net. Victims receive instant care, proper counselling, structured follow up and continuous medical supervision, all within their own communities. For rural families and daily wage earners, this shift has meant protection without sacrifice.

Beyond the numbers and infrastructure, this reform underscores a broader governance philosophy of the Bhagwant Mann Government: anticipating public health risks, strengthening frontline systems and placing dignity and convenience of citizens at the centre of policy. By converting a once neglected emergency into a model of preventive care, Punjab has demonstrated how decisive leadership and robust primary healthcare can save lives, reduce inequality and build lasting public trust in the state’s health system.