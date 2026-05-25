From criticism to praise: What’s behind US President Trump’s new India push?

Relations between India and the United States appear to be entering a new phase as US President Donald Trump publicly expressed strong support for India amid efforts to revive ties affected by tariff disputes and diplomatic tensions over the past year. The discussion gained momentum after Trump addressed Indians during celebrations marking America’s 250th Independence Day in Delhi. The message was delivered unexpectedly through a phone call to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shortly before he addressed the gathering.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the recent shift in Washington’s approach towards India, examining the political, trade, defence and energy interests driving the renewed engagement between the two countries.

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During his brief remarks, Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he loved India and assuring Indians that they could trust him “100 percent”. He also stated that the United States would always be ready to help India whenever required.

The comments come after months of unease in India-US ties, largely fuelled by tariff disagreements and sharp political statements. However, the recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India, coupled with Trump’s remarks, is being seen as an attempt by Washington to rebuild confidence between the two partners.

Trade remains one of the key reasons behind the renewed outreach. Bilateral trade between India and the United States touched 150 billion dollars in 2025.

According to the analysis, America imported goods worth nearly 104 billion dollars from India while exporting products valued at around 46 billion dollars, resulting in a trade deficit of roughly 58 billion dollars for the United States.

During ongoing negotiations, India has reportedly indicated it could purchase nearly 500 billion dollars worth of American goods over the next five years, a potential deal Trump is expected to project as a major economic achievement domestically.

Marco Rubio has also said that both countries could finalise a trade agreement within weeks.

Defence cooperation is another major factor shaping the relationship. Since 2008, India has purchased more than 20 to 25 billion dollars worth of military equipment from the United States, including C-17 and C-130 transport aircraft, Apache attack helicopters, P-8I Poseidon surveillance aircraft and Harpoon missiles.

Washington has also offered India the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet, although New Delhi has not shown significant interest so far. The US is keen to strengthen strategic cooperation with India as part of broader efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Energy cooperation also featured prominently during Rubio’s India visit. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it a crucial market for global suppliers.

India currently buys more than four million barrels of crude oil daily and has steadily increased imports of American oil and liquefied natural gas. Reports suggest India is looking to raise annual purchases of US energy products from 15 billion dollars to 25 billion dollars.

At the same time, Washington is encouraging India to increase oil purchases from Venezuela, while also positioning itself as an alternative supplier to Russian crude amid concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

However, S. Jaishankar made India’s position clear during discussions with Rubio, stating that the country would continue purchasing oil from whichever source offered the most affordable rates.

Jaishankar also reiterated India’s strong ties with Russia, signalling that while New Delhi remains committed to closer ties with Washington, it does not intend to compromise its longstanding energy partnership with Moscow despite pressure from the United States.