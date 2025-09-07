'From Debate To Dance': US Man’s Breakdancing Moves Steal The Spotlight

A man from the US went viral after a video showed him breakdancing during a town hall meeting.



The man, identified as Will Thilly from Cranford, New Jersey, surprised everyone when he walked up to the podium, paused a few feet away, and launched into an energetic dance routine, leaving many in the room struggling to hold back laughter.

Thilly, who is contesting as an independent candidate for the Cranford Township Committee, began casually by asking about people’s weekends, sharing details of his trip to Mexico, and then raising concerns about the sudden rise in taxes.

“We were told the referendum would increase taxes by about $40 for an average household, but mine went up by almost $900. We were told that was because of the schools? But the school referendum mentioned only about $400 on an average assessed home,” he said.

He went on to ask why the tax hike was so steep and what extra costs had been added that voters weren’t informed about at the time of the referendum.

After finishing his mix of dance and speech, Thilly gathered his things, and with a moonwalk, left the podium in silence.

Mayor Terrence Curran, who was chairing the meeting, thanked him and added with a smile: “Thank you, Mr. Thilly. I like the interpretive dance.”

As the clip spread online, gaining huge attention, many social media users were entertained but also praised his attempt to highlight real issues.

A man has gone viral after breakdancing during a city council town hall meeting in protest of a property tax hike pic.twitter.com/a2m0QpYS6m — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) September 5, 2025

“I love how everyone in the background is trying so hard to stay serious and not burst out laughing,” one person wrote. Another added, “This is such a creative way to make people pay attention. Respect to him.”

A third comment read, “He achieved more in that short time than the council has in ten years.”

Someone else joked, “I’m dead—the only part I didn’t like was when the guy at the end called it interpretive dance.”

Reports say Thilly is no stranger to unusual appearances at town halls. He often shares videos of his stunts on Instagram, where he pushes for system change. A genetic researcher by profession, this is his third run for a spot on the committee.