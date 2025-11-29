From Demolition To Compassion: Hindu Neighbour Gifts Plot To Muslim Journalist In J-K After Authorities Demolish House

A great example of humanity was seen in the city of temples, Jammu. This example of love, care, and brotherhood had given a ray of hope, which Mahatma Gandhi decades before saw in Jammu and Kashmir. A hope that above all is the religion of humanity.

The home of Jammu-based journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing was demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on 27th of November, sparking a political controversy and allegations of selective targeting. The JDA claims the structure was an illegal encroachment, part of a larger anti-encroachment drive.

Journalist Ahmad, who runs the news portal Seher News, alleged that the demolition was an act of retaliation for his critical reporting, specifically linking a police officer to alleged narcotics smuggling activities. He stated his family had lived on the property for over 40 years, and no prior notice was given before the demolition.

The demolition of Arfaz Daing’s house has become a major issue in Jammu and Kashmir, with a face-off between Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha.

The incident has ignited a political storm. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the demolition as a "conspiracy to malign the government" and accused officers appointed by the Lieutenant Governor's administration of acting independently. He demanded a full list of all encroachments, questioning why Daing was singled out.

Former Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina visited the journalist and condemned the action, stating it was a "selective" action and denied that the LG's administration was involved, instead blaming the elected government.

Various political parties, including the PDP and CPI(M), PC, condemned the move, highlighting the lack of due process and questioning why "big land grabbers" remained untouched.

JDA officials maintained the action was part of an ongoing drive to clear over 16,000 kanals of encroached government land in the region.

Out of this continuous exchange of accusations, a great act of humanity was seen. A Hindu neighbour, Kuldeep Sharma, and his family gifted Ahmad a five-marla plot of their own land to help him rebuild his home.

Sharma said, “ They demolished his home on three marlas of land, so I gifted him five marlas. If they demolish this one too, I will give him ten marlas. Even if I have to beg, I will rebuild his home. He is my brother, not a stranger, abusing politics and politicians.”

The incident has sparked a broader debate about fairness, state power, and the use of punitive demolitions, a practice that the Supreme Court has previously ruled illegal in India. The act shocked people across Jammu and Kashmir, and today, adding more fuel to the humanity and love, a Kashmir saffron business owner who doesn’t want to be named has offered a plot of land valued at around Rs. 1 crore to Kuldeep Sharma for showing his brotherhood and respect for human values.

The businessman said, “I was moved by his gesture. At a time when people are fighting in the name of caste, creed, colour, and religion, Kuldeep Sharma has proved that humanity is alive,” said the businessman, who hails from Pampore town in South Kashmir. He spoke to a local news agency.

The businessman told the agency that he had already spoken to Sharma about his offer.

“I spoke to him over the phone in the morning, and the moment I made the offer, he broke down in tears,” he recalled and added, “he told me he is not a rich man, yet he would do everything in his capacity to help Ahmad rebuild his home.”

He added that he is planning to visit Sharma’s house in the coming days to formally offer him the land, “Not just land, I am ready to give my blood to Sharma. I cannot believe such humans still exist on this earth.”