/From destruction to development: Drass and Kargil’s astonishing rise from blood-soaked peaks to booming Himalayan cities

The strategic Srinagar–Leh National Highway (NH-1), the vital lifeline that the Kargil conflict sought to choke—is being transformed forever. The 13.15-km Zojila Tunnel, Asia’s longest high-altitude, single-tube, bi-directional road tunnel, achieved a breakthrough in June 2026 and is scheduled to open by early 2028. Together with the Z-Morh Tunnel, it will end the annual six-to-seven-month snow blockade, slash travel time across the treacherous pass from 90 minutes to just 15 minutes, and guarantee year-round connectivity for civilians, traders, and the armed forces. Thousands of kilometers of border roads and pass networks upgraded and widened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) further knit the region into the national grid, setting the stage for these Himalayan towns to become major tourism hubs.