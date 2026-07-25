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  • /From destruction to development: Drass and Kargil’s astonishing rise from blood-soaked peaks to booming Himalayan cities

From destruction to development: Drass and Kargil’s astonishing rise from blood-soaked peaks to booming Himalayan cities

Twenty-seven years after the Kargil War, Drass and Kargil have transformed from remote battlefronts into emerging urban and tourism hubs, driven by major advances in education, healthcare, connectivity and infrastructure.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
From destruction to development: Drass and Kargil’s astonishing rise from blood-soaked peaks to booming Himalayan cities
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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