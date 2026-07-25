/From destruction to development: Drass and Kargil’s astonishing rise from blood-soaked peaks to booming Himalayan cities

Two decades after the guns fell silent on the icy heights of Tololing and Tiger Hill, the once-remote outposts of Drass and Kargil are rewriting their destiny, emerging as vibrant, well-connected urban centers powered by education, healthcare, world-class roads, and adventure tourism.
In the summer of 1999, these high-altitude settlements in what is now the Union Territory of Ladakh stood at the epicenter of India’s fiercest battles. Today, as the nation prepares to mark the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the same landscape tells a different story one of transformation, resilience, and rapid development.
Literacy rates in the Kargil district have climbed steadily, rising from roughly 20 percent to over 74 percent today, with particularly strong gains among women. Government Degree College, Kargil, established in 1995, was joined by a new Government Degree College in Drass in 2018. This brought higher education directly to the doorstep of students who once had to travel for days to attend college. School infrastructure reviews, skill programs, and continuous monitoring by district authorities are steadily raising classroom quality, even during the harshest winters. Both Drass and Kargil currently boast a degree college alongside half a dozen higher secondary schools, as well as dozens of primary and middle schools extending into the towns' remote areas.
Healthcare is another core sector that has been significantly upgraded to match the standards of developed cities. A landmark 300-bed District Hospital, built in Kargil at a cost of over ₹40 crore, now anchors medical services across the region. Upgraded Primary Health Centers (PHCs), New Type Public Health Centers (NTPHCs), and Ayushman Arogya centers have been established across both towns, while mobile medical units serve remote villages. What was once a struggle for basic treatment is gradually turning into accessible, specialized healthcare for residents living 10,000 feet and more above sea level.
The strategic Srinagar–Leh National Highway (NH-1), the vital lifeline that the Kargil conflict sought to choke—is being transformed forever. The 13.15-km Zojila Tunnel, Asia’s longest high-altitude, single-tube, bi-directional road tunnel, achieved a breakthrough in June 2026 and is scheduled to open by early 2028. Together with the Z-Morh Tunnel, it will end the annual six-to-seven-month snow blockade, slash travel time across the treacherous pass from 90 minutes to just 15 minutes, and guarantee year-round connectivity for civilians, traders, and the armed forces. Thousands of kilometers of border roads and pass networks upgraded and widened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) further knit the region into the national grid, setting the stage for these Himalayan towns to become major tourism hubs.
Surging tourist footfall has turned former battlegrounds into thriving adventure hubs. In 2000, barely 300 visitors trickled into the battle-scarred town. By 2018, that figure had soared to around one lakh, with footfall rising significantly in subsequent years. The number of hotels and guesthouses has grown from a handful to over 250. According to rough official data, more than two lakh tourists have visited the twin towns so far this year.
The Kargil War Memorial in Drass draws patriotic visitors and has become a major hub of national pride. Meanwhile, the surrounding peaks and valleys offer mountaineering on the Nun-Kun massif, trekking, river rafting, and emerging winter sports. Sites once known only for combat—Tiger Hill, Tololing, Mushkoh, and Batalik, now feature prominently on adventure itineraries. Official promotion under the Swadesh Darshan scheme and dedicated efforts by the local administration are positioning Drass and Kargil as year-round Himalayan destinations.
The Indian Army’s robust presence, strengthened after 1999, continues to secure the Line of Control while actively contributing to civic infrastructure, road building, and community outreach. The War Memorial itself, maintained by the Army, serves as both a solemn shrine and a primary tourist landmark, symbolizing a seamless blend of security and development.
In addition to road infrastructure, these border districts now enjoy full high-speed internet connectivity. This enables local youth to prepare for and compete in tough competitive examinations on an equal footing with students across the country.
Challenges remain, including extreme climate conditions, a shortage of specialist personnel, and the need for sustainable tourism, but the region's trajectory is unmistakable. During a recent development review, Drass was officially upgraded to a District. With all-weather connectivity on the horizon, expanding educational and medical institutions, and a booming adventure economy, Drass and Kargil are no longer mere strategic outposts.
The heights that once tested the courage of Indian soldiers are now delivering bright opportunities to every citizen. From the battlefields of 1999 to today's emerging urban centers, Drass and Kargil are proving that even the coldest frontiers can warm with the heat of progress.
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