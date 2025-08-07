Major Military Buildup? Why Is India Rushing To Buy Rs 67,000 Crore Worth Of War Equipment?

New Delhi: India has taken a major step to sharpen its military edge. The Ministry of Defence has cleared the purchase of weapons and defence systems worth Rs 67,000 crore for the Army, Navy and Air Force. The decision came on August 5, during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Senior military leadership attended the meeting. The Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the Defence Secretary, were all present. Their agenda was to strengthen combat readiness across land, air and sea.

BrahMos for Navy, Combat Drones for All Forces

After the successful showcase of the BrahMos missile in Operation Sindoor, the Defence Ministry approved the procurement of additional BrahMos Fire Control Systems and launchers for the Indian Navy.

Alongside this, the green signal was given to acquire combat-capable drones for all three services.

These unmanned aerial systems fall under the Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) category. The ministry’s official statement did not disclose specific models but confirmed that these drones would carry payloads and weapons. Their long-range capabilities are expected to boost India’s surveillance and strike power significantly.

Backup Plan Amid U.S. Drone Supply Delays

India had signed a deal to buy 36 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States. However, delivery has been delayed. To bridge this gap, the Defence Ministry has approved the purchase of alternate remote-piloted aircraft (RPAs).

Meanwhile, Pakistan has already inducted similar drones, such as the Turkish Bayraktar UAVs.

Boost to Naval and Aerial Defences

The Navy will also receive Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, sea-based drones designed for detecting and neutralising enemy submarines. An upgrade to the Barak-1 Point Defence Missile System has also been cleared.

For the Air Force, the ministry has sanctioned mounted radar systems. There is also an upgrade in the pipeline for two major defence platforms, Saksham and SPYDER weapon systems. These upgrades will integrate them into the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), enhancing battlefield coordination.

Maintenance and Night Combat Gear

The Air Force’s C-17 and C-130 transport fleets will undergo essential sustainment and maintenance. Annual upkeep of the S-400 missile systems has also been cleared.

On the ground, the Army’s mechanised infantry will get a technological boost. Thermal imaging sights for BMP vehicles will soon be part of their night combat toolkit.

This fresh round of acquisitions marks a strategic push toward high-tech warfare. The armed forces are preparing for today’s threats and tomorrow’s challenges.