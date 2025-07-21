Monsoon Session: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, July 21, and continue till August 21. The government has 17 items, tentatively, of legislative and other business to be taken up during this session. On the other hand, the Opposition parties are fired up and have a list of agendas of their own, including US President Donald Trump's repeated India-Pakistan ceasefire mediation claims and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

This is the first session since the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to avenge the gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, following an all-party meeting on Sunday, called on both the ruling and Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament. According to a release by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the meeting was attended by 54 Leaders from 40 political parties, including Ministers.

Bill Likely To Be Taken In Monsoon Session 2025

I – Legislative Business

1- The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

2- The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

3- The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

4- The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

5- The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

6- The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

7- The Income-tax Bill, 2025

8- The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance

9- The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

10- The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

11- The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

12- The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

13- The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

14- The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

15- The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025

II– Financial Business

16- Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

III – Other

17- Furthermore, the release also clarified that resolution seeking approval of extension of President’s Rule imposed through Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February, 2025, under article 356(1) of the Constitution of India concerning Manipur.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs also stated that the Centre is prepared to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules.

What's On Opposition's Agenda?

The monsoon session of the Parliament is expected to be a stormy one, as the Opposition has signalled its intent to raise several key issues.

The Opposition demands answers and accountability on various fronts. Chief among the issues to be debated is Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The Opposition has pressed for a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the matter, and also wants a response to Trump's repeated claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan.

Another contentious issue expected to take centre stage is the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Moreover, the fatal Air India Ahmedabad crash led to the death of at least 274 people, including the passengers and the individuals on the ground.

Opposition leaders have made it clear that they will not hold back from raising sensitive national issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the session before it officially begins. Additionally, Parliament is expected to debate a proposal for the removal of a High Court judge.

Both Houses (Upper and Lower) will be adjourned on August 12, 2025, to reassemble on Monday, August 18, 2025, to facilitate Independence Day Celebrations. The Session will provide a total of 21 sittings spread over 32 days.

