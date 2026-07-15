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From factory to homes, AI makes way into private space: Can India’s data protection law safeguard privacy?

When AI models are trained using human generated data sets, sensitive or intimate footage may pass through multiple hands before model training, increasing the risk of unauthorised viewing, circulation, or other misuse.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
From factory to homes, AI makes way into private space: Can India’s data protection law safeguard privacy?
Image Credit: Freepik

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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