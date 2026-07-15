/From factory to homes, AI makes way into private space: Can India’s data protection law safeguard privacy?

A Bengaluru-based home services startup came under privacy scrutiny in May, when a media outlet reported that the company's professionals were recording themselves carrying out tasks inside clients' homes. The report suggested that the company may have intended to use this data to train Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company later clarified that the recordings formed part of a limited pilot, under which select clients could opt in, at the time of booking, to have the task recorded. It also stated that the work performed by its professionals could form a foundational data layer for physical AI.
This is not an isolated instance - private spaces are increasingly becoming training grounds for AI. Earlier this year, media reports described Indian factory workers being asked to record the movements of their hands while sewing garments, with the resulting footage being packaged into datasets for global AI companies. Physical AI systems require data about how people move through space, interact with objects, and respond to their surroundings in real time. Everyday environments such as homes, cars, workplaces etc., where people behave naturally and instinctively, yield real-world data, and AI labs are looking to tap into them. But can it amount to a violation of privacy?
Experts say that the main issue is that the videos may be recorded in a space where people are unguarded or often vulnerable, expecting a higher degree of privacy. "A camera in a domestic setting worn by a service professional may capture far more than the task being performed, including background conversations, household members, including children, layouts of the home, belongings, or embarrassing moments. The persons concerned may not even be aware or conscious that they are being recorded. The recordings may also yield inferences that the concerned persons never intended to share, let alone be used for training AI model, and render them vulnerable to profiling," said Deepthi Rajeev, Founding Partner, DRN Legal.
The privacy concern is genuine because the datasets used for training AI models are often reviewed, labelled, and refined by human teams. "Sensitive or intimate footage may pass through multiple hands before model training, increasing the risk of unauthorised viewing, circulation, or other misuse, including breach of security of the persons concerned. There have been instances in the past where employees who had access to sensitive data of customers circulated such data without permission. An infamous example is when Tesla staff shared customers' private moments caught on their cars' safety cameras on internal messaging channels, reportedly leading to lawsuits," said Deepthi.
Can privacy law address these concerns?
India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA), which is set to come into force in May 2027, is built around consent. It requires all processing of digital personal data within India to be backed by free, specific, informed, unambiguous, and withdrawable consent of the concerned individual who is identifiable in relation to such data. It also requires processing of personal data to be tied to a specified purpose and limited to what is necessary for that purpose.
"It follows that to be compliant with the DPDPA, if an individual's personal data is to be used for AI training, such use must be disclosed as a separate purpose to the concerned person and consented to. In practice, however, consent in these settings may fall short of what the DPDPA contemplates. A customer may be shown a simple interface to indicate consent, often framed as an opt-out choice, but refusal may come with the consequence that the service cannot be fulfilled," said Deepthi.
The purpose of processing may also be diluted through broad references to analytics, optimisation, safety, or service improvement, without clearly disclosing that the recording may be used to train AI systems. The position of the service professional is even more complex. Their body, movements, and working environment are being captured, yet they may not have been separately asked for consent. Even where consent is obtained, their ability to refuse may be constrained by the terms of engagement, platform dependence, or fear of losing work. In factory floors and gig-work environments, this imbalance is particularly pronounced.In these circumstances, a recorded indication of consent may evidence formal agreement, but it does not necessarily establish a meaningful exercise of free choice.
Yet another difficulty with consent is that there is rarely a single data subject. A recording inside a home may capture the service professional, the customer, other members of the household, and incidental bystanders and trigger consent from each for processing the personal data that relates to them. However, in practice, consent mechanisms are designed around a single point of authorisation, usually the customer, who controls access to the space. The consent of other affected individuals is either assumed, inferred, or ignored. The law does not yet offer clear guidance on how such situations are to be resolved. As physical data capture becomes more common, this "multi-party consent" problem may become more acute.
"Because the DPDPA is not yet fully in force, many organisations appear to be treating updates to their data-handling practices as a future compliance exercise rather than an immediate governance priority. The home-services pilot illustrates the concern," said Deepthi.
Experts say if our homes or other private spaces are to become sources of physical AI training material, companies must be held to a higher bar for transparency. They said that for consent to be meaningful in such settings, the consent request must explain not only the immediate processing, but also what may reasonably be inferred from it, and the purposes for which those inferences may be used. Consent requests must explain the full data journey: what is recorded, what is inferred, how long it is retained, who reviews it, and whether it may be reused to train AI systems. It is only right that the burden of ensuring that consent is meaningful should rest on the party seeking to benefit from the processing and not on the individual whose data is being processed, they said.
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