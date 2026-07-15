/From factory to homes, AI makes way into private space: Can India’s data protection law safeguard privacy?

Experts say if our homes or other private spaces are to become sources of physical AI training material, companies must be held to a higher bar for transparency. They said that for consent to be meaningful in such settings, the consent request must explain not only the immediate processing, but also what may reasonably be inferred from it, and the purposes for which those inferences may be used. Consent requests must explain the full data journey: what is recorded, what is inferred, how long it is retained, who reviews it, and whether it may be reused to train AI systems. It is only right that the burden of ensuring that consent is meaningful should rest on the party seeking to benefit from the processing and not on the individual whose data is being processed, they said.