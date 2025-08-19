From Guns To Gadgets: How China And Pakistan Are Fueling 'Digital Terrorism' In Jammu & Kashmir

The terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a major shift. Conventional terrorist tactics have now turned into advanced digital terrorism. A recent report cites that it happened as China backs Pakistan in supplying modern weaponry and communications devices, which Pakistan diverts to active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a major shift. Conventional terrorist tactics have now turned into advanced digital terrorism. A recent report cites that it happened as China backs Pakistan in supplying modern weaponry and communications devices, which Pakistan diverts to active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

It’s not only the report of an International Peace Research Institute but Indian intelligence agencies also claim that small arms, ammunition, and communication surveillance devices that China supplies to Pakistan are then used by terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, which has transformed the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir from conventional to “digital terrorism.” Indian forces have also found much such evidence from arms and ammunition recovered from dead terrorists.

It’s a known fact that China is Pakistan’s largest arms supplier, accounting for approximately 81% of Pakistan’s arms imports from 2019–2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This includes advanced weaponry such as JF-17 fighter jets, Al-Khalid tanks, drones, and small arms like assault rifles, grenades, drones, and modern communications devices for Pakistan’s military, but they divert them to non-state actors.

Indian security forces have recently recovered Chinese-made equipment in J&K, including grenades, assault rifles, and communication devices, during counterterrorism operations, which were of Chinese make. Recently, Chinese-manufactured satellite phones and encrypted communication devices were recovered during Operation Mahadev in Lidwas area of Mahadev peaks, where three Pakistani terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam massacre were killed. These devices were used by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives.

Reports suggest that Pakistan’s ISI has facilitated the transfer of Chinese-supplied arms to terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. This includes small assault arms, explosives, grenades, and advanced weaponry like night-vision devices, which have been seized during anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Communication gadgets like Huawei satellite phones and Ultra Set, Chinese-origin weapons like assault rifles, Type 56 assault rifles, Wing Loong II and CH-4 drones, and grenades are being supplied to the Pakistan army and subsequently diverted to terrorist groups, as per reports. It's also mentioned that the use of Chinese-made sniper rifles T97 NSR rifles has been seen against Indian soldiers during infiltration attempts.

Those sophisticated weaponry and advanced communication and surveillance technologies of Chinese make have given a new face to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: a “digital terrorism.” These advanced communication and surveillance technologies are used by terrorist groups to coordinate attacks, evade detection, and propagate propaganda.

Actually, after the abrogation of Article 370, the security forces crushed the ecosystem of the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, and seeing the same end of terrorism in Kashmir, Pakistan shifted to this modus operandi. The arms, ammunition, and drugs which later get converted into money are being sent through drones as manual infiltration has become harder. Drones are also used for targeting and surveillance of security forces’ camps and movements. Not only this, but local recruitment and radicalization are also being done digitally, and all this carries minimum risk of getting caught as a terror sponsor.

Seeing the end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, ISI changed its modus operandi, and conventional terrorism was changed to digital warfare so that a smaller number of terrorists can cause maximum damage and the name of Pakistan will also remain out of all happenings. Pakistan started diverting Chinese-supplied technologies, mainly communications such as encrypted communication systems, drone infiltration and surveillance drones, and satellite phones, which have transformed terrorism in J&K. These tools enable real-time coordination, remote attack planning, and enhanced situational awareness for terrorists.

Reports also indicate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) includes telecom infrastructure projects such as 4G and 5G towers operated by Zong in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Indian intelligence reports claim these towers provide network coverage into Jammu and Kashmir, enabling terrorists to use secure communication channels. Many such conversations were detected by Indian intelligence authorities, where Chinese telecom equipment in PoK was used by terrorist operatives to communicate with handlers in Pakistan. Besides this, the advanced surveillance systems, including facial recognition software and drones for counterterrorism and border security provided by China to Pakistan, are also given to operative terrorists. Drones, in particular, have been used to smuggle weapons and drugs across the Line of Control (LoC), with Indian forces intercepting Chinese-made drones in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir since 2023, and it still continues.

Earlier, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir relied on conventional tactics like ambushes, IED blasts, and small-arms firing on security patrol parties or camps. But the introduction of Chinese-supplied technologies has shifted tactics. Terrorists now use satellite phones and encrypted apps, often routed through Chinese servers, to avoid interception by Indian forces.

Chinese-made drones, such as the DJI Mavic series, have been used for spying and weapon drops, increasing the accuracy and mode of attacks. A 2025 report by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs cited a 30% increase in drone-related incidents along the LoC since 2022, attributing many to Chinese-origin equipment.

It’s not only warfare, but groups like TRF, an offshoot of LeT, JEM, Hizb, and PAFF leverage Chinese-made encrypted devices to spread propaganda on social platforms, radicalize youth, and coordinate attacks. Indian security forces have noted a rise in “hybrid terrorism,” where sophisticated technology is used to execute high-impact attacks at low cost.

Indian intelligence agencies view this as part of a broader China-Pakistan nexus to destabilize J&K, particularly through CPEC’s presence in PoK, which India claims as its territory. But China keeps its role deliberately indirect to remain out as a sponsor of terrorism. This China-Pakistan nexus has created a sophisticated support system that, on one side, enhances terrorist capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir, and at the same time, they are maintaining plausible deniability for terrorism sponsors.