From Guns To Playgrounds: A New Chapter For Kashmir Valley As Snow Cricket Picks Up

Gurez Valley, located along the Line of Control, is now telling a different story. Once known for its conflict, it is emerging as one of India's best offbeat travel destinations. The Indian Army has been playing a crucial role in making life more comfortable and enjoyable for the villagers. Despite the chilling cold and heavy snowfall, the Army organizes various sports activities for the locals. This time, it was a snow cricket tournament, with eight teams participating.

Cricket enthusiasts in Gurez refuse to give up their love for the game, even in sub-zero temperatures and amid heaps of snow. These passionate players from the border village have participated in the cricket tournament on an ice pitch, aiming to establish Gurez as a premier winter tourist destination.

Playing cricket on ice in freezing temperatures is a unique and thrilling experience. The tournament gained widespread attention after videos of the event went viral on social media. International cricket players from around the world have also appreciated and shared these photos and videos on their social media platforms. This year, Gurez has received heavy snowfall, often leading to road closures between Srinagar and Gurez.

The tournament was organized by the Indian Army to promote tourism and winter sports in the region, which remains largely cut off during the winter months.

Zakir Hussain, a local cricket player, expressed his gratitude, saying, "The tournament has been organized by the Indian Army, with support from the locals. If the government also organizes such events, Gurez can be developed into a major tourist destination. It is always the Indian Army that helps us with these initiatives. We urge the government to support such activities so that this place gets more recognition and tourism."

Gurez is often cut off from the rest of Kashmir and the country for months due to heavy snowfall. However, this has not dampened the spirit of the locals, as the Indian Army has launched several winter sports initiatives in the region. A ski training workshop was also conducted to train local youth and promote adventure tourism.

The youth of Gurez are immensely grateful to the Indian Army for organizing such events. These activities not only provide training to young athletes but also help in promoting the region, attracting more visitors.

Zahid Ahmad, another local cricketer, shared his appreciation: "The Indian Army organizes these events to engage the youth. We are very thankful to them for their efforts. They even offer prize money to support young players. We hope that more such activities take place so that Gurez gains popularity as a tourist attraction."

The Indian Army continues to promote winter sports in the region with the aim of discovering local talent, developing sporting skills among the youth, and boosting tourism and recreational opportunities in Gurez.