From hailstorms in Delhi to flood alerts in Kerala: India witnesses extreme weather switch

India is witnessing a striking weather contrast, with hailstorms and thunderstorms sweeping across Delhi and other parts of north India, while Kerala braces for flooding rains as the southwest monsoon strengthens its grip over the southern region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has described the development as an "extreme weather switch", a rapid transition from intense heatwave conditions to widespread rain, thunderstorms and significantly cooler temperatures in several parts of the country.

The sharp change is being driven by two separate weather systems operating simultaneously. While a Western Disturbance is influencing northwestern India, the advancing southwest monsoon and associated cyclonic circulations are bringing heavy rainfall to the south.

Delhi Gets Relief From Heat, Faces Hailstorms

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In Delhi and neighbouring states, a Western Disturbance has triggered a wet spell, ending days of scorching temperatures and bringing thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms.

The IMD has warned of isolated hailstorms over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on June 11 and 12. The weather system has also led to thundersqualls accompanied by wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph in some areas.

Apart from hail, residents have been advised to remain alert to lightning strikes and sudden thunderstorms.

The rainfall and cloud cover have brought much-needed relief from the severe heatwave that gripped the region in recent weeks. Maximum temperatures in Delhi have fallen by 4°C to 6°C, after soaring between 40°C and 46°C during the peak of the heatwave.

Kerala On High Alert For Heavy Rain And Flooding

While northern India experiences cooler conditions, Kerala is preparing for heavy rainfall and potential flooding as monsoon activity intensifies.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur, forecasting very heavy rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm.

Weather officials have warned that the downpours could trigger flash floods, inundate roads and cause severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. Authorities are closely monitoring vulnerable locations and have urged residents to remain cautious.

The heavy rain is being fuelled by the progress of the southwest monsoon, along with multiple cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and parts of Karnataka.

Rough Seas Add To Concerns

Coastal regions of Kerala are also facing challenging conditions. The IMD has warned of "swell surge" activity, with wave heights expected to reach up to 1.4 metres.

Strong winds ranging from 40-50 kmph, with gusts touching 60 kmph, are likely to create rough sea conditions along the coast. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve.

The contrasting weather patterns highlight the diversity of India's monsoon season, where one region is receiving relief from extreme heat while another grapples with the risks posed by intense rainfall. Meteorologists say both systems are expected to remain active over the coming days, keeping authorities and residents on alert across large parts of the country.