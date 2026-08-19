/From Hormuz to Malacca: Why India needs larger navy to protect its economic lifelines

Written by Anuvesh Rath, Reporter, Zee News
India’s economic growth is deeply dependent on the security of the seas. Nearly 95% of India’s trade by volume and around 68% by value moves by sea, making maritime routes and strategic chokepoints critical to the country’s energy security, supply chains and economic stability. The conflicts and disruptions witnessed across key maritime regions have reinforced a crucial lesson: countries with the naval capability to maintain a persistent presence at sea are better placed to protect their economic interests.
For India, this makes the case for a larger and more capable Navy increasingly compelling.
Expanding naval capacity can also provide a major boost to India’s industrial ecosystem. Estimates cited from the Economic Survey and Ministry of Finance suggest that shipbuilding has an investment multiplier of around 1.82 times.
This means every ₹1 invested in shipbuilding can potentially generate around ₹1.82 in wider economic activity. An investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore in domestic shipbuilding could therefore generate nearly ₹2.73 lakh crore in economic activity.
The benefits would extend across steel, engineering, electronics, machinery, logistics, shipyards and thousands of ancillary suppliers. A larger naval fleet could therefore simultaneously strengthen India’s defence preparedness and manufacturing ecosystem.
India imports around 88.7% of its crude oil requirements, with a significant portion of energy supplies moving through the Gulf. This makes the Strait of Hormuz particularly important for India’s economy.
Any prolonged disruption could affect crude supplies, fuel prices, fertiliser production and broader economic activity.
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is equally important as it connects the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, forming a critical route for India-Europe trade. Meanwhile, the Malacca Strait is central to India’s trade with East Asia and the Pacific.
Disruptions at these chokepoints can force ships to take longer routes, increasing voyage times, fuel consumption, freight rates and insurance costs.
India’s maritime challenge is not just about the number of ships it operates, but the distance over which those ships must protect Indian interests.
Hormuz is roughly 1,500 nautical miles from Mumbai, while Bab el-Mandeb lies even farther away. Land-based aircraft cannot maintain sustained air presence over such distances without extensive tanker and support infrastructure.
An aircraft carrier effectively brings an airfield to the area of operations.
Carrier battle groups can provide air defence, surveillance, command and control and sustained aviation capability far from India’s coastline. But carriers alone cannot secure sea lanes.
Destroyers, frigates, corvettes, submarines, fleet tankers and support vessels are essential for maintaining persistent deployments and protecting merchant shipping.
India’s overseas evacuation operations have demonstrated the value of naval presence.
During Operation Kaveri in 2023, INS Sumedha helped evacuate Indian citizens from Port Sudan amid the conflict in Sudan. India eventually evacuated 3,862 people.
The experience of Operation Sindhu in 2025 highlighted the limitations of naval reach when a crisis occurs deep inside a country. India relied heavily on overland routes and air bridges to evacuate citizens from Iran.
The lesson is clear: military assets need to be positioned before a crisis begins. A warship cannot be dispatched from Mumbai and reach a distant chokepoint immediately.
India’s maritime calculations are also influenced by China’s rapidly expanding naval capabilities. China operates three aircraft carriers and more than 370 battle-force ships and submarines, while maintaining an overseas military base in Djibouti.
India, however, has a major geographical advantage. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are located close to the Malacca Strait, giving India a strategic position along one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.
But geography alone is not enough. It must be backed by sufficient ships, aircraft, submarines and surveillance capabilities.
India currently operates two aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. With carriers periodically undergoing maintenance and refit, maintaining two operational carrier groups simultaneously remains challenging.
The Navy is working towards a larger fleet, with a target of around 175 ships by 2035.
The requirement for IAC-2, India’s second indigenous aircraft carrier, therefore goes beyond prestige. Building a carrier, destroyer, frigate or submarine takes years.
The strategic decisions taken today will determine India’s maritime strength in the 2030s.
For a country whose economic lifelines run from Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb to Malacca, a larger Navy is ultimately an investment in economic security, strategic autonomy and industrial growth.
India’s maritime future will depend not only on having more ships, but on having enough ships to maintain a persistent presence when and where the country needs them most.
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