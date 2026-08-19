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From Hormuz to Malacca: Why India needs larger navy to protect its economic lifelines

The conflicts and disruptions witnessed across key maritime regions have reinforced a crucial lesson: countries with the naval capability to maintain a persistent presence at sea are better placed to protect their economic interests.

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
From Hormuz to Malacca: Why India needs larger navy to protect its economic lifelines
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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