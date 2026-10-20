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  • /From iDEX winner to Air Force order: The made in India route swadeshi empresa's firefighting robot took

From iDEX winner to Air Force order: The made in India route swadeshi empresa's firefighting robot took

Swadeshi Empresa is not a new software startup: it has worked in fire suppression and water-mist systems for about four decades and has built firefighting robots since 2017. 

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
From iDEX winner to Air Force order: The made in India route swadeshi empresa's firefighting robot took

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