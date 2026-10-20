iDEX began in 2018 and had worked with more than 650 startups and MSMEs by November 2025. Swadeshi Empresa is not a new software startup: it has worked in fire suppression and water-mist systems for about four decades and has built firefighting robots since 2017. Under iDEX, the FF Bot was tested in debris and fire scenarios, on uneven terrain and in low visibility, including at Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 in Pokhran in February, with operators controlling it from outside the hazard radius. The robot has built-in cooling, a stainless steel body and six powered wheels with suspension, and can drag a charged hose or tow up to 5 tonnes.