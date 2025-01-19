From IIT To Spiritual Awakening: How IITian Jaishankar Left US Job To Embrace Vedanta And Become Acharya

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has drawn lakhs of devotees from across the world to the sacred Triveni Sangam. Among these seekers are individuals like Acharya Jaishankar, whose journey from a successful material life to spirituality reflects the transformative power of Indian culture.

Acharya Jaishankar, an IIT-BHU graduate, was thriving in the United States with a lucrative job and all material comforts. Yet, he felt an emptiness that led him to explore spirituality.

His turning point came after meeting his guru, Swami Dayanand Saraswati of the Arsha Vidya sect, whose ashram is in Rishikesh. This encounter introduced him to Vedanta, the Indian philosophy that emphasises self-realisation and eternal happiness.

Speaking to IANS, Acharya elaborated on his spiritual journey and said, "Despite all material achievements, I found that people, whether in India or the US, were unhappy. True happiness is not found in the material world but in self-knowledge and realisation, as taught in Vedanta."

He stressed that the concept of salvation and eternal happiness is unique to Indian culture, achievable through self-awareness and not dependent on the afterlife.

"Only happiness mixed with sorrow can be obtained. After that, that thing will go away. That is why sorrow will remain because you cannot stop what you have got from going away. In time, union and separation will keep happening. In such a situation, one has to think about what is eternal in life. Only that which is beyond space and time can be eternal. The scriptures show our true nature. This is the subject of Vedanta. The scriptures tell you that you are infinite, you are the true form of knowledge. After getting this knowledge, you can get happiness," he stated.

"Our scriptures teach that we are infinite and the true form of knowledge. This understanding leads to eternal happiness," he said.

Highlighting the importance of living according to Dharma, Acharya said, "Dharma is the first Purusharth (goal) described in our scriptures. Without Dharma, there is no Moksha (liberation). Whatever you do should align with Dharma."

Acharya Jaishankar also commented on Abhey Singh, an IITian-turned-saint accused of drug use before joining spirituality. He urged people to focus on an individual's current path rather than their past.

"Like rivers that become pure despite their origins, the present actions of a saint should matter more than their history. The stories of sages like Valmiki remind us of the transformative power of Dharma."

Acharya lauded the government for the arrangements at Maha Kumbh, emphasising that the event offers an unparalleled opportunity for spiritual growth.

He urged attendees to approach the Kumbh as a chance for self-purification rather than as a mere tourism experience.

Acharya Jaishankar encouraged people to embrace the principles of Dharma and Vedanta in their daily lives for a meaningful existence.

"True happiness lies in realising our infinite nature, as revealed by our scriptures," he concluded.

The Maha Kumbh continues to inspire individuals worldwide, bridging material achievements with spiritual awakening and underscoring the profound wisdom of Indian culture.