/From India to Netanyahu: How a fake claim about Iran went viral and was cited by Israeli PM

New Delhi: The war between the United States and Iran is being fought on more than battlefields and around the Strait of Hormuz. A parallel information war is playing out online, where unverified claims are crossing borders.
A fabricated quote attributed to Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Ahmad Vahidi began with an obscure social media post and soon spread through Israeli and American political circles. The claim was eventually cited by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and shared by Mike Waltz, the Trump administration's ambassador to the United Nations.
It suggested that Vahidi had said Iran would never give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons as long as Israel and the United States possessed their own.
There was no evidence that he had made the statement. There was also no proof in the post that Iran had built a nuclear weapon. But the claim travelled.
The story began on the morning of August 5, when an anonymous X account based in India posted the alleged quote. The account had around 175,000 followers.
The post included a photograph of Vahidi along with an AI-generated image of a mushroom cloud.
About two hours later, another Indian account with around 82,000 followers shared a Hindi version of the same claim.
The post then moved into Israeli online circles. An account called Mossad Commentary, which uses the name of Israel's intelligence agency but has no confirmed connection to it, amplified the allegation.
It suggested that Tehran was not negotiating in good faith and was simply buying time. Around half an hour later, Israel's Channel 14 shared the alleged quote in English and presented it as Iran's first admission that it was pursuing a nuclear weapon.
Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's son and a political commentator, then amplified the claim.
Within less than three hours of the original post appearing, the allegation had reached Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a speech at Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery in Jerusalem, the prime minister referred to the alleged statement as evidence of Iran's intentions.
The same allegation also reached senior US political circles. Mike Waltz shared it on X and wrote that Iran was "finally admitting what has been obvious for years”.
Senator Rick Scott of Florida also reposted the claim, while Fox News reported on it.
The claim's rapid spread was striking because it had travelled from an anonymous account in India to politicians and major media houses without first being established as genuine.
The New York Times traced the path of the allegation and found no evidence that Vahidi had made the statement.
Waltz later deleted his post from X without explaining why.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei dismissed the viral post as "an example of the flood of lies against the Islamic Republic”.
He accused Israel of being behind such claims, although he did not provide evidence for that allegation.
He also said similar claims had been used for years to support arguments for military action against Iran.
Iran has long maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for civilian purposes. The programme has been the subject of international debate for around three decades and continues to be cited by US President Donald Trump as one of the reasons for his campaign against Tehran.
The journey of the alleged Vahidi quote shows how fast social media can turn an unverified claim into a political talking point during wartime, before journalists, officials or researchers can establish whether it is true.
The original post was not published by an official Iranian source. It came from an anonymous account and was accompanied by an AI-generated image. But once other accounts reposted it, the original source became less visible while the allegation gained credibility through repetition.
By the time it reached Netanyahu's speech, the claim had travelled through several countries, languages and platforms.
This is important because the claim relates to a major issue, not a minor political dispute. Iran's nuclear programme is one of the main issues in the confrontation between Tehran, Washington and Israel.
A false statement attributed to a senior Iranian commander can therefore influence how the public understands the country's intentions and how political leaders frame the conflict.
The episode also shows how fast information can move in the opposite direction from traditional verification. Instead of a claim being checked before it reaches a large audience, it can first become viral and only later come under scrutiny.
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