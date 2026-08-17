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From India to Netanyahu: How a fake claim about Iran went viral and was cited by Israeli PM

A fabricated quote travelled from an Indian X handle to Israeli television and senior political leaders. The episode shows how fast false claims can influence the debate over Iran's nuclear programme.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:16 AM IST
From India to Netanyahu: How a fake claim about Iran went viral and was cited by Israeli PM
Image Credit: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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