/From India-US Trade talks to Hormuz demining plans: What's on Trump's plate at G7 Summit

A senior US official said Trump planned to meet the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the summit to discuss efforts to wind down the war, and that demining the Strait of Hormuz, currently under Iranian control since shortly after the conflict began, was expected to come up in discussions. Britain and France have both indicated a willingness to assist with demining once the conflict pauses, with the official noting that both countries have naval vessels in the region that could take part, the reports added.