/From India-US Trade talks to Hormuz demining plans: What's on Trump's plate at G7 Summit

G7 Summit: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Wednesday, 17th June, with the long-discussed India-US trade agreement expected to feature prominently in their conversation, a senior White House official confirmed on Saturday.
The meeting marks the first face-to-face engagement between the two leaders since Operation Sindoor last year, an episode that had a significant bearing on regional security dynamics in South Asia. While officials are not expecting a final trade agreement to emerge from the summit itself, the discussion is being viewed as an important checkpoint in negotiations that have been running for the better part of a year.
"I think that the potential trade deal will come up," the official told reporters during a White House briefing ahead of Trump's trip, according to an IANS report. The two countries signed a joint framework agreement earlier this year and have since been engaged in what the official described as intensive negotiations, including a recent visit by a US delegation to India, the report added.
That momentum is set to continue regardless of what happens in Evian. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will travel to India during the week of 22nd June for follow-up talks aimed at narrowing the remaining gaps between the two sides.
The administration struck an optimistic tone about the broader relationship, describing India and the United States as natural economic partners with considerable untapped potential. "There's a lot the United States should be selling to India in terms of energy, industrial products, certain agricultural products," the official said, while also linking the trade talks to Modi's wider ambitions for India's global role.
"We know that Prime Minister Modi is quite ambitious about the role he sees for India, the importance of the US-India relationship. We think a potential trade deal is part of that," it added.
Even so, officials were careful to temper expectations. "President Trump's approach always is we won't have a deal unless it's a very good deal. We think a very good deal is possible. I don't think we'll close that deal at the G7. I think we have further technical discussions to accomplish," the official said, adding that the summit would still give both leaders a chance to "take stock of where we are and how forward-leaning they want to be in closing a deal in coming weeks."
The Trump-Modi meeting is one of several bilateral engagements planned for the summit. Trump is also due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the leaders of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Beyond bilateral diplomacy, the broader G7 agenda will cover economic growth, international investment partnerships, supply chain resilience, critical mineral supply chains, energy security and artificial intelligence.
The summit also arrives at a delicate moment for diplomacy over the Iran war. According to the media reports, Pakistan, acting as a key mediator, said on Saturday that a deal to end the conflict was closer than ever before, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggesting an agreement could be finalised within 24 hours and that Pakistan was preparing for its electronic signing, to be followed by technical-level talks next week. Sharif also told his Qatari counterpart that a peace deal was ready for signatures "very shortly."
A senior US official said Trump planned to meet the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the summit to discuss efforts to wind down the war, and that demining the Strait of Hormuz, currently under Iranian control since shortly after the conflict began, was expected to come up in discussions. Britain and France have both indicated a willingness to assist with demining once the conflict pauses, with the official noting that both countries have naval vessels in the region that could take part, the reports added.
The US, for its part, described what is currently on the table for Iran as a "very strong deal," though it declined to speculate on timing. Iran has signalled cautious optimism but indicated that more time would be needed before any agreement is reached.
Separately, Iranian state television reported that funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening attack of the war, will take place in July.
With trade, security and diplomacy all converging on the same gathering, the G7 summit in Evian looks set to be one of the busiest weeks yet for Trump's foreign policy team, and for India, a meeting that could shape the trajectory of one of its most closely watched economic relationships.
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