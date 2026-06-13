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From India-US Trade talks to Hormuz demining plans: What's on Trump's plate at G7 Summit

G7 summit: Trump and Modi will meet on 17th June to review India-US trade talks, while the G7 summit also turns its focus to demining the Strait of Hormuz amid growing optimism over an Iran war deal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
From India-US Trade talks to Hormuz demining plans: What's on Trump's plate at G7 Summit
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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