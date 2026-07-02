/From Indo-Pacific, defence, AI to healthcare: Key takeaways from PM Modi-Takaichi meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held bilateral discussions in New Delhi on Thursday, the discussions focused on AI, defence, maritime, indo-pacific and more. Prime Minister Modi termed the partnership between the two countries as 'a new chapter in special strategic and global partnership.'
The two leaders announced major new steps in defence, artificial intelligence, healthcare and Indo-Pacific security.
After bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, both the leaders witnessed the signing of several key agreements that promise to take the already strong partnership to greater heights.
PM Modi described technology as the “strongest pillar” of ties between the two countries, while both sides pledged to work together for peace and stability in the region.
In defence, India and Japan signed their first-ever co-development project – the Naval Radio Antenna called UNICORN. PM Modi said this project will not only boost defence technology cooperation but also strengthen maritime security and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.
Japanese PM Takaichi announced that Japanese and Indian naval forces will soon conduct joint exercises in the Indian Ocean. She also said the next 2+2 ministerial meeting will be held before the end of this year to deepen security ties.
On the technology front, the two Prime Ministers issued a joint statement on Artificial Intelligence. Several top Indian AI institutions also signed pacts with their Japanese partners. Modi highlighted the perfect match between Japan’s precision engineering and India’s software talent.
“This convergence will give new momentum to global AI development,” he said.
Healthcare also got a big push. Agreements were signed in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology. Modi explained that by combining India’s large-scale production with Japan’s high quality standards, the two countries can deliver affordable and advanced health solutions to the world.
PM Takaichi, who is on a three-day visit to India, stressed that a “free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific” is a shared priority. She noted that both nations, as the region’s biggest democracies and market economies, have a special responsibility.
She also spoke warmly about her personal rapport with Modi, saying they are “on the same page.”
The two leaders recalled the deep roots of India-Japan friendship – centuries of cultural and spiritual links, shared democratic values, and mutual trust. The relationship was upgraded to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.
PM Modi had earlier met Takaichi at the G7 Summit in France last month. Their meeting today is seen as another important milestone that builds on years of steady engagement.
(with ANI inputs)
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