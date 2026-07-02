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From Indo-Pacific, defence, AI to healthcare: Key takeaways from PM Modi-Takaichi meet

India-Japan relationship was upgraded to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014, PM Sanae Takaichi's visit marked focus in AI, defenc, Indo-Pacific, healthcare and people-to-people ties. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
From Indo-Pacific, defence, AI to healthcare: Key takeaways from PM Modi-Takaichi meet
Image Credit: IANS

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